Yeppoon Ice Forum 'confronting evil' overnight

The turnout at the ice forum overnight

THERE was a big turnout for Yeppoon's Australian Anti Ice Campaign Community Forum last night.

The event, which was scheduled to finish at 9pm, ran into overtime and did not conclude until around 10.30pm.

Livingstone councillor Adam Belot posted about the event on his Facebook page last night, and spoke to The Morning Bulletin this morning.

"I would have thought there was around 150 people there,” he said.

"I had spoken with some of the council staff who were involved and they were sort of preparing for around 100, knowing the significance of the subject.

"I wasn't shocked to see that many.”

Cr Belot said he felt saddened to see how many people were impacted by ice addiction.

"It would have been nicer to be shocked by how few people were there,” he said.

"It is impacting so many members of our community... I was disturbed by the enormity of it.

"The most powerful thing was to hear the testimonies of those directly involved, and evil prospers when good people do nothing.

"We all commended those brave people who exposed themselves, they are confronting evil and we need to support them as much as we can.”