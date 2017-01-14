36°
Community

Yeppoon neighbours' decades long fight palmed off to court

Jessica Grewal
| 14th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Stephanie Salmon moved onto the Barlows Hill property in 1998, planting dozens of palm trees - 35 of which hung over the shared fence.
Stephanie Salmon moved onto the Barlows Hill property in 1998, planting dozens of palm trees - 35 of which hung over the shared fence.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN UGLY neighbourhood dispute that saw a retired Yeppoon couple at war, for almost decades, with the tree-loving woman next door has finally been settled in a Brisbane court.

Having put up with an obstructed view since the late 1990s and waking to the thud of falling palm fronds and screeching fruit bats, Thomas and June Young will sleep better knowing at least 20 of the offending trees are in for the chop following a decision handed down in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

The tribunal heard that noise and interrupted water supply from the tree roots were among the many factors impacting the couple's quality of life since Stephanie Salmon moved onto the Barlows Hill property in 1998, planting dozens of palm trees - 35 of which hung over the shared fence.

Tensions between the neighbours peaked in 2015 when the heavy foliage provided perfect fuel for Cyclone Marcia, which sent four large palm trees crashing into the Youngs' home and debris flying across their patio.

The Youngs claimed their enjoyment of their land was gone and previous attempts to sell had failed because buyers were put off by the obtrusive trees.

But while the tribunal ultimately found in favour of the Youngs, questionable behaviour from both sides of the fence was noted.

In the late '90s, lawyers for the Salmon family complained to the Youngs about them trespassing, harassing their tradespeople and "generally being a nuisance".

Mrs Salmon provided evidence of complaints made to police and the Livingstone Shire Council alleging unlawful caravan camping on her land and pet neglect - all of which were allegedly made by the Youngs and were found to be without substance.

She rejected the argument the Youngs had sea views until she moved in, alleging that Mr Young had slashed, ring-barked and poisoned trees in her yard to improve his view. She also claimed she had been advised by an engineer that removal of her palm trees would "magnify damage" being caused by roof and surface water run-off from the Youngs' property.

QCAT member Paul Favell said he was not satisfied the Youngs had a sea view when they moved onto their property and accepted plants and trees were poisoned to create a better view. He did however agree with the report of a tree assessor that recommended the removal of several palms and other maintenance on Mrs Salmon's property.

Mrs Salmon offered to remove 10 cocoa palms from the property.

The tribunal ordered her to remove a further 10 mature palms.

She will also have to undertake six-monthly clearing of the shared boundaries including the removal all overhanging fronds and fruiting material from within a metre of the fence.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Yeppoon neighbours' decades long fight palmed off to court

Yeppoon neighbours' decades long fight palmed off to court

Tensions between the neighbours peaked in 2015 when the heavy foliage provided perfect fuel for Cyclone Marcia.

Get prepared for another cyclone

Yeppoon SES volunteer Dean Gibson at the cyclone shelter at Yeppoon State High School.

WERE you prepared for Cyclone Marcia?

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfieds, Central West and Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued

CQ man leads national company

REACHING GOALS: Former Rockhampton man Rhys Kennedy has just been appointed the Choice Passion Life CEO after starting his career as an occupational therapist.

During his schooling in CQ, health was always his passion.

Local Partners

Get prepared for another cyclone

IF ANOTHER tropical cyclone was to cross our coast tomorrow, where would you go? What would you take with you?

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

CQ man leads national company

REACHING GOALS: Former Rockhampton man Rhys Kennedy has just been appointed the Choice Passion Life CEO after starting his career as an occupational therapist.

During his schooling in CQ, health was always his passion.

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

TV identities to visit the region for a good cause

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

AUSSIE director Garth Davis roars with his feature film debut Lion, which tells the true story of Saroo Brierly.

TV Insider: Idris Elba fighting fit and loving it

Idris Elba warms up before his first fight at London's Repton Club in a scene from the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Follow actor Idris Elba on the road to professional fighting.

Review: The true story behind the film Lion

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

Remarkable story turned into the film Lion

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

Andrew Garfield and Shin'ya Tsukamoto in a scene from the movie Silence.

DIRECTOR'S new movie is biggest flop of Hollywood's awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

Apple TV makes finding good shows a breeze

Apple TV brings a lot of smarts to your television viewing.

Siri voice controls make navigating Netflix and iTunes a lot easier

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Matt Sinclair said Jesse has been incredible to work with

10 ha Vacant and Ready To Build On

Lot 2 Goodman Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ... $269,000

This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ideal if you are looking at moving out of town and build your own home. Heaps of room to have horses a few...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $230,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Affordable Luxury

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $299,000

This low-set modern brick home is still under the builder's warranty. A large open plan tiled and air-conditioned kitchen, dining and lounge with sliding glass...

Perfect Parcel of Land

20 Joseph Street, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality ... $135,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality and size. Close to the centre of Gracemere, just a short drive to schools and shops this...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Great Starter

269 Sunner Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $252,000

This property will suite a growing family, investment purpose, first home buyer or a retiree. Located closely to schools, public transport, daycare and shopping...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!