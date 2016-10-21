29°
DEVELOPMENT: Could a cinema be coming to Yeppoon?

21st Oct 2016 8:57 AM
The Yeppoon rail site is set to be revitalised under the Advancing our cities and regions strategy.
The Yeppoon rail site is set to be revitalised under the Advancing our cities and regions strategy.

THE community has come forward with ideas for the Yeppoon railway station site revitalisation project, suggesting a cinema, commercial offices or a tourism resort.

The Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the site, which had not been used since 2004 when the railway line closed, was being targeted for renewal under the new Advancing our cities and regions strategy.

"Advancing our cities and regions will see surplus and underutilised state property renewed and repurposed, breathing new life into communities across the state," Mrs Lauga said.

"We know the Yeppoon Railway Station is a prime site for renewal and want to partner with the community to achieve the best outcome for the local region."

Mrs Lauga said the site could accommodate a wide range of new developments and encouraged the community to attend an information session on Monday and put forward their ideas for the site.

"This is an exciting project which will help boost the economic development of Yeppoon," Mrs Lauga said.

"The 2.4 hectare site has the heritage listed Yeppoon Railway Station building which could be restored and used for activities such as a café or restaurant to a museum or art gallery.

"There is also surrounding vacant land where new buildings could be built."

The railway station site is located in Yeppoon's central business district, less than 1km from the beach, making it a prime site for renewal.

The community is invited to have their say on the future of the site by completing a survey online - http://www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/yeppoon - or by attending a community information session.

The information session will be held on Monday, October 24 from 4pm - 6pm in the Yeppoon Town Hall, Normanby Street.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  advancing our cities and regions strategy member for keppel brittany lauga renewal urban development yeppoon yeppoon rail site

