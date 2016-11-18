30°
News

One person in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

Michelle Gately
| 18th Nov 2016 12:39 PM Updated: 3:01 PM
Crash on Rockhampton Yeppoon Road, just past Access 3.
Crash on Rockhampton Yeppoon Road, just past Access 3. Michelle Gately ROK181116mcrash1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 3PM: It's understood there are traffic diversions in place and vehicles are now able to travel down to Yeppoon. 

However, with lanes reduced to allow for this there may be delays traveling into and out of Yeppoon. 

UPDATE 2PM: THREE people have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a serious crash on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said one person was in a critical condition and another two people were in stable conditions. 

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition with head injuries. 

A  female in her late 50s suffered a shoulder injury and is in a stable condition and a man in his 30s suffered back injuries and a laceration to the face and is in a stable condition. 

The road is expected to be closed for up to two hours as the Forensic Crash Unit investigate and clear the scene. 

Motorists are urged to take an alternate route if travelling from Rockhampton to Yeppoon. 

UPDATE 1.30pm:

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road is closed to all westbound (inbound to Yeppoon) traffic in the area of Access 3.

Motorists travelling Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road are advised to expect delays.

For the latest road condition information, visit www.131940.qld.gov.au.

 

UPDATE 1.10pm: IT is expected the crash on Yeppoon Rd will slow down traffic for some time yet, as crews work to clean up following a single vehicle roll-over which trapped three people.

 

Roughly were a single vehicle crash has occured on the Yeppoon Rd heading towards Rockhampton.
Roughly were a single vehicle crash has occured on the Yeppoon Rd heading towards Rockhampton. Kerri-Anne Mesner

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

UPDATE 1pm: IT is understood three people involved in a single vehicle accident on Yeppoon Rd are free from the vehicle and in the care of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

UPDATE 12.50pm: THE single vehicle accident which left two people trapped occurred in the west-bound lane between Access two and three.

Police are currently looking for traffic control to get both lanes on a single side.

Forensic crash units have also been called to the scene.

Two of the three passengers have now been freed from the vehicle, leaving one encapsulated but not trapped.

UPDATE 12.40pm: IT is believed three people have been injured in the crash off Access 3.

Reports suggest only one person has been trapped, after one has been freed.

BREAKING 12.30pm: EMERGENCY crews are responding to a single vehicle roll-over on Yeppoon Rd off Access 3.

Initial reports suggest two people may be trapped in the vehicle.

It is understood one lane of traffic has been blocked off.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  yeppoon road crash

One person in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

One person in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

Three people taken to hospital, one in a critical condition after the crash which closed Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd for some time. The road has now re-opened.

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

CRASH: Car and truck crash leaves one injured

QAS

UPDATE 2PM: Reports indicate all passengers removed from vehicles

Fire permits suspended across Central Queensland

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

The suspension will continue until further notice.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

CRASH: Car and truck crash leaves one injured

QAS

UPDATE 2PM: Reports indicate all passengers removed from vehicles

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

JENNIFER Lopez wore a white fur coat when she gave birth to her boys.

The Stranger announced as Ne Obliviscaris support

The Stranger will play The Brightside on December 3. Photo Contributed

Brisbane metallers release new single

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Music

She refused her award in what she called a category for "brown".

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Need a Bigger Home?

359 Lawrence Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $359,000

If your looking for a big family home in a quiet location then this one's for you. Surrounded by quality homes in popular Frenchville in an elevated position with...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

Lammermoor property scheduled for Auction!

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

100 Acres with Sea View!

1081 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 4 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Lowset brick home on 106 acres located close by to Farnborough State School, general store and 10.81 Kilometres from Yeppoon Main...

Resort-Style Palace overlooking the Golf Course

73 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 3 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. A modern marvel radiating elegance and luxury over two levels. The designer interior is enhanced with marble floors, ducted...

100 Acres – Iron Bark Retreat

492 Cobraball Road, Cobraball 4703

Rural 3 2 3 $585,000 Offers...

Secluded and really quiet this country style home is privately located on a few acres of cleared high ground amongst beautiful natural timber trees. Fenced into a...

Split Level and Low Maintenance!

311 Marwedel Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

This stunning split level home is not one to be missed. Step inside to a large open plan living, dining and kitchen area. The chef of the family will appreciate...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

FIRST LOOK: Artist impressions released for CBD apartments

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget . Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Seven storey inner-city apartments plans progressing

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

HOUSE DONATION: The ultimate act of kindness

PAYING IT FORWARD: The owner of 3318 Emu Park Rd has gifted the six bedroom home to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Leukaemia survivor gives back to charity

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!