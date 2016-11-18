One person in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

UPDATE 3PM: It's understood there are traffic diversions in place and vehicles are now able to travel down to Yeppoon.

However, with lanes reduced to allow for this there may be delays traveling into and out of Yeppoon.

UPDATE 2PM: THREE people have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a serious crash on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesman said one person was in a critical condition and another two people were in stable conditions.

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition with head injuries.

A female in her late 50s suffered a shoulder injury and is in a stable condition and a man in his 30s suffered back injuries and a laceration to the face and is in a stable condition.

The road is expected to be closed for up to two hours as the Forensic Crash Unit investigate and clear the scene.

Motorists are urged to take an alternate route if travelling from Rockhampton to Yeppoon.

UPDATE 1.30pm:

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road is closed to all westbound (inbound to Yeppoon) traffic in the area of Access 3.

Motorists travelling Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road are advised to expect delays.

For the latest road condition information, visit www.131940.qld.gov.au.

UPDATE 1.10pm: IT is expected the crash on Yeppoon Rd will slow down traffic for some time yet, as crews work to clean up following a single vehicle roll-over which trapped three people.

Roughly were a single vehicle crash has occured on the Yeppoon Rd heading towards Rockhampton. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Photos View Photo Gallery

UPDATE 1pm: IT is understood three people involved in a single vehicle accident on Yeppoon Rd are free from the vehicle and in the care of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

UPDATE 12.50pm: THE single vehicle accident which left two people trapped occurred in the west-bound lane between Access two and three.

Police are currently looking for traffic control to get both lanes on a single side.

Forensic crash units have also been called to the scene.

Two of the three passengers have now been freed from the vehicle, leaving one encapsulated but not trapped.

UPDATE 12.40pm: IT is believed three people have been injured in the crash off Access 3.

Reports suggest only one person has been trapped, after one has been freed.

BREAKING 12.30pm: EMERGENCY crews are responding to a single vehicle roll-over on Yeppoon Rd off Access 3.

Initial reports suggest two people may be trapped in the vehicle.

It is understood one lane of traffic has been blocked off.