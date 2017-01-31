Yoga and art join forces to calm the mind

CALMING: Yoga instructor Shelly McArdle and Rockhampton Art Gallery Director Bianca Acimovic in the art gallery where yoga sessions will be held every Wednesday morning from 7am-8am.

THEY say a visit to an art gallery can have calming affects.

Add a session of Yoga and your as cool as a cucumber.

Yoga instructor Shelly McArdle is looking forward to her first session in the Rockhampton Art Gallery tomorrow morning - the first time she's led a session in an art gallery.

"It's something that I like the idea about,” she said.

"I'm really passionate about yoga and bringing it into every day life and making it available to more people.”

Shelly's yoga practice Evoke Yoga is based at Yeppoon and regularly hosts yoga sessions at Bluff Point National Park to combine her two loves - yoga and the natural environment.

And just as beautiful and calming as the natural environment, so too can an art gallery.

"Bringing it in here to all the beauty is another thing,” she said talking with The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

"Yoga brings you out of the thinking mind, the being mind, and that's what art does. It takes it (the mind) into our creative realm of our mind.”

Art gallery director Bianca Acimovic said she has never had seen a yoga session held in any of the art galleries she had worked at and was looking forward to tomorrow morning's session.

"I think gallery audiences are very similar to yoga audiences in body and mind,” she said.

Shelly said Evoke Yoga aimed to create easy going inclusive spaces for people from all walks of life that want to attend yoga classes for a variety of reasons.

"There seems to be something special that happens when a group comes together to practice yoga,” she said.

"It seems to have a way of acting as an equaliser. It is a great place to make friends and to connect with like-minded people too.”

Yoga in the Gallery

A weekly program in the back of the Art Gallery in its gentle surroundings and meditative space.

This program aims to give both the busy office worker and the gym fearing person a space and time to bring together a healthy body and mind.

The program is hosted by experts in the field of relaxation and exercise.

WHEN: Weekly on Wednesdays starting today, 7am to 8am

WHERE: Rockhampton Art Gallery

COST: $10 per session. Book online by clicking here: Yoga tickets