Yoga instructor returns for retreat on Pumpkin Island

Nicky Way | 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Rose Hawkins is planning a yoga retreat on Pumpkin Island.
Rose Hawkins is planning a yoga retreat on Pumpkin Island.

ROSE Hawkins has a special connection to the Capricorn Coast; it's where she was born and where lived and taught yoga for many years.　

This month, for the very first time, the former Central Queensland local is taking her retreat guests to a new island location.　

"Every year I hold seasonal retreats at Byfield Mountain Retreat but I really wanted to host one over on Pumpkin Island,” Rose said.　

"I contacted Laureth on Pumpkin Island years ago trying to organise a retreat over there and with one thing and another and the change of lease, it never eventuated." 　

Then the call that Rose had been hoping for came. 　　

"We kept in touch and when the resort lease returned to Laureth and her partner Wayne, she gave me a call and we booked it in."　

Rose says most of the people coming to Pumpkin Island are locals with three quarters of the guests from Rockhampton and Yeppoon and a few from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.　

For Rose the special thing about the retreat is the rhythm of the ocean and being away from everything.　

"The ocean is very much like the body, with the breath coming in, going out, coming in, going out, so you can get into that rhythm."　

And it's a rhythm that retreat guests can enjoy from Friday, November 25 to Monday, November 28.　

The retreat promises to be very special, filled with yoga and coupled with rest, relaxation and exploring the beautiful Southern Great Barrier Reef eco resort.

The hardest part will be getting on the boat to come home. 　

Rose says you don't have to know how to do yoga or be good at it to enjoy the weekend.　

"A lot of people think that with yoga retreats they can't go because they can't do yoga.　 I always say anyone can do yoga and yoga retreats are a lovely way to start and to do yoga.　

"You're doing little bits of yoga all day long. After a weekend at a yoga retreat you'd really feel confident going to a class," she says.　

Guests can also be confident there will be plenty of time to get out and enjoy the ocean. Snorkelling, kayaking, paddle boarding or just lying in a hammock, it's all up to personal choice. 　　

With any luck the yoga retreat guests will get up close and personal with the marine life that has seen locals SUP with bottle nose dolphins, swimming with stingrays and waving at whales.

The purity of Pumpkin Island has a lot in common with the pure philosophy of yoga.　 The certified and award winning eco resort couples solar and wind power with rain water so retreat guests can take part in helping to preserve this unspoilt carbon neutral island.　

Rose says there are still a couple of spots left.　

"The retreat is $850 for accommodation (4 share), all meals, boat transfers and yoga.　 For anyone who would like more information they can contact me on0417 937 653."　

As the sun sets on the Pumpkin Island retreat, Rose will head home to the hinterlands of Montville where she has one last retreat to run for the year and her weekly yoga classes.　 　　

Locals and yoga enthusiasts needn't worry though, she'll be back again next year to share her yoga retreats in Byfield and on Pumpkin Island.　

"I want to make the Pumpkin Island an annual event. I chose a time when it's warm enough that people will want to jump in the water but cool enough to enjoy their time on the island.　

"I will do one next year, definitely."　

Contact information:　

Rose Hawkins Yoga

rosehawkins@bigpond.com

www.rosehawkinsyoga.com.au

