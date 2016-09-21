27°
Yoga joins forces with live music for unique experience

21st Sep 2016 11:54 AM
UNIQUE EXPERIENCE: Fijian born multi instrumentalist Jay Hoad is currently touring Australia, and will play alongside Shelly McArdle during a yoga class on Saturday.
UNIQUE EXPERIENCE: Fijian born multi instrumentalist Jay Hoad is currently touring Australia, and will play alongside Shelly McArdle during a yoga class on Saturday.

FIJIAN born multi instrumentalist Jay Hoad is heading to Yeppoon to combine forces with one of our local yoga teachers and environmental warriors, Shelly McArdle.

Hoad will be composing music, performing live with Shelly's yoga class on Saturday at Queen Street Hall.

Jay and Shelly met a few years ago through their shared interest of working with non-profit ocean clean-up organisation Tangaroa Blue. It was then that the seed was planted of one day holding a class in Yeppoon.

Jay said he was so excited to be bringing this unique experience to Yeppoon. And especially excited to be working with Shelly.

"It's just incredible how the live music complements the yoga class and it's so exciting to spontaneously compose music that is dictated simply by the words and movements of the teacher at that exact point in time,” he said.

"I have about 10 instruments on stage and I choose the instruments to suit the area of the body we are working with, different keys relating to the different chakras, archetypes, etc, it's pretty magical how it all unfolds, really.”

Shelly took up yoga in her 20s on the Sunshine Coast and she is now studying yoga therapy with the aim of raising awareness around the power of yoga as a tool for healing emotional trauma and empowering people to regain strength in both body and spirit, whatever their situation.

She also facilitates a monthly Evoke Eco Yoga activity that is free and combines yoga and coastal conservation in partnership with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and the Tangaroa Blue Foundation.

"The Eco Yoga is a wonderful way to help people get out of their heads and into their bodies, to connect with others and to be part of something that creates a sense of community, to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” Shelly said.

"Teaming up with Jay is going to add to this vision as we will be sharing some of the stories about what we as individuals can do to better care for the environment and the community in which we live.”

Jay's performance schedule over the past eight years has seen him perform at some of the world's most prestigious live music venues and music festivals throughout the Caribbean, Central and North America, Canada, Southeast Asia, Fiji, India and Australia.

This year Jay has literally weaved around the entire coast of Australia, with more than 170 shows announced including dates in every major city and over 100 regional towns, as well as festival shows in Fiji, Bali and Thailand earlier this year.

"We just wanted to bring the show to places that didn't really have touring artists too often, and this year's tour features so many weird and wonderful instruments that it really gives the fans a chance and to hear and see something cool, new and unique,” Jay said.

His most recent record, Earth Music for Yoga, Massage and Healing, has been very successful.

Topics:  healing, live music, spiritual wellbeing, tangaroa blue, yoga

