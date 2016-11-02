'Yoga pants the worst thing since mini skirts'

A Yoga Pants Parade photo posted on Instagram - healthylivingdreams??Beauty comes in ALL shapes and sizes??Today, we hit the streets of PDX with amazing @evolvefitwear to celebrate Body Positivity and the choice to wear what we want, regardless of age, shape, size, or gender!???? Check my instastories to see what the #yogapantsparade was all about!? Such a rad day of Body Love, Human empowerment, great conversations, new friends, donuts and Yoga!You have the choice to be whoever you want, wear what you want, and Love Yourself a little more everyday. Let's choose Self-Love & Keep rocking it babes!????? #BodyPositivity

FEMALE clothing styles are regularly criticised but it's not very often that hundreds of women protest on male's criticism of a commonly worn item.

Over 300 women participated in the Yoga Pants Parade on Rhode Island in America last month which was sparked after a male wrote a letter published in a local paper saying yoga pants were the worst thing since mini skirts.

The Letter stated:

"The absolute worse thing to ever happen in women fashion is the recent development of yoga pants as daily wear outside the yoga studio.

"Not since the mini-skirt has there been something worn by so many women who should never have it on in the first place."

The letter writer, Alan Sorrentino, went on to say that yoga pants, like mini-skirts, could be 'adorable on children and young women who have the benefit of nature's blessing of youth'.

"They do nothing to compliment a woman over 20 years old."

Since the letter was published, yoga pant wearers (male and female) took to the streets of Rhode Island in the Yoga Pant Parade on October 24.

Then, another was held in Portland on October 28.

And the hashtag #yogapantsparade is gaining popularity on social media sites with 197 posts on Instagram, thousands on Twitter and 92,878 talking about it on Facebook as of 8am November 2.