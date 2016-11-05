You won't believe what Quay St looks like now

THIRTEEN new car parks have been added to the Rockhampton CBD following the opening of the riverfront end of Denham St for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Yesterday afternoon, Rockhampton Regional Council opened Denham St, between East and Quay Sts, to traffic following the demolition of the East St Rotunda last week.

A temporary road has been constructed in Denham St as part of the Riverbank Revitalisation Project and as a result, 13 additional car parks have been added to the hub of the city.

Denham St wasn't the only street to open yesterday with Council also opening Quay St's Stage 1A between Fitzroy and Dneham Sts to traffic for the first time in 12 months.

This section of road is now open as a shared zone to pedestrians and one way traffic driving northbound onto Victoria Parade.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the re-opening of this area is just the beginning of a new era for the Rocky CBD.

"The removal of the rotunda and the opening of Quay St has made a major difference to the look of our CBD - it is now becoming easier to visualise the look and feel of our future riverfront precinct," Cr Strelow said.

"While we still have some paving to complete in Quay St, traffic can now move freely between East, Denham and Quay Streets with additional parking available for customers."

Cr Strelow expressed her appreciation of support from both levels of Government, with $15 million allocated to this project from the State Government and a further $7 million in funding from the Federal Government.

"Without the support from both Michelle (Landry) and Bill (Byrne), it would have been difficult to deliver such a fantastic, once in a generation project that our community and CBD deserves," she said.

On November 14, Stage 1B of Quay St reconstruction will commence.

This will taje place between Denham and William Sts and will be open to pedestrians only.

To keep up to date with the progress of the Riverbank Revitalisation visit www.rrc.qld.gov.au.