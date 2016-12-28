32°
News

You'll never guess how this CQ family got their missing dog back

Trinette Stevens
| 28th Dec 2016 4:00 PM
Anjelica Margo with Tweetie
Anjelica Margo with Tweetie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Anjelica Margo visited Stockland Rockhampton on Boxing Day, she left with more than just a bargain.

As the Rockhampton woman made her way to leave the shop's parking lot, she noticed a small dog sitting in the car next to her.

Concerned about the heat, Anjelica initially called Stockland's security staff before turning to the Rockhampton police.

After waiting almost an hour by the vehicle for the owner to return, Anjelica sent a photo of the fox terrier to her sister.

And what happened next was completely unexpected.

"My sister quickly said it was her friend's dog that had gone missing the day before,” Anjelica said.

"I waited for the police but it was getting really distressed... I was very nervous because I wasn't sure what to do next.

"I spoke to the owner of the dog and it was was correctly identified as hers... that's when I ended up taking the dog home with me.

"I later found out the dog's name was Tweetie.”

Anjelica said police officers soon arrived to her home to follow up on the situation, quickly followed by Tweetie's overjoyed owner.

Nichole, who bought Tweetie for her son nearly six years ago, said the whole event was very bizarre.

Tweetie the dog
Tweetie the dog

Tweetie had been playing with the family at their home, around 40km west of Rockhampton, on Christmas Day when Nichole noticed a car pull up to the property for a prolonged period of time.

Soon after, the family couldn't find the dog anywhere.

In her desperate search for Tweetie Nichole took to social media, and with the help of Janette from the Lost Pet Coordinator Facebook page, flyers quickly began circulating online.

"We couldn't find her anywhere... my son spent half the morning crying,” Nichole said.

"Then a girl I went to school with sent me a message with a photo of my dog in a random car, and I kind of broke down in tears because we were so pleased somebody had found her.

"I was amazed and shocked... there was a lot of tears and a lot of relief.

"It definitely made Christmas that whole lot better.”

While Anjelica, who also volunteers with Capricorn Animal Aid, said she was pleased it was a happy ending, she had a reminder for all pet owners.

"Don't leave dogs in cars,” she said.

"And the police were really helpful. It was nice to see that authorities care for our local animals.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Woman allegedly assaulted six officers in one day

Woman allegedly assaulted six officers in one day

The pregnant ice-addict laughed and smiled through her first court appearance

UPDATE: Water Police investigating fatal boat accident

BOAT CAPSIZES: One woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

Police investigating fatal marine incident.

Woolworths to sell off petrol stations

BP to buy petrol stations and development sites for $1.79 billion

From dust to green fields in one month

NOT DUSTY: Vicki Bradshaw posted this on Who Got the Rain? Facebook page on December 27 - about 100mm in two storms over the last couple of weeks at their block near Duaringa.

Most of CQ records over 22mm so far this month

Local Partners

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Woman allegedly assaulted six officers in one day

Paris Anne Blurton, 30, is accused of assaulting a number of police officers.

The pregnant ice-addict laughed, smiled through her court appearance

What's On for kids these holidays

.

What to do around CQ?

Rockhampton dancers to learn from one of the best

LITTLE STARS: Romana Bellew with Gretel Scarlett after her last workshop in Rockhampton. BELOW: The junior workshop group at Capricorn School of Dancing.

Homegrown musical theatre star Gretel Scarlett is returning to CQ

Isaac region lights up the night with seasonal sparkle

Middlemount winner of best residential, 3-73 Centenary Drive.

Entrants lit up towns around the region with magical displays.

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

As the end of the worst year every for celebrity survival looms, we look at who somehow survived and who we want to keep.

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Rocky graduate jets off to LA for acting masterclass

Kole Kingstone is to take part in a Dramatic Arts Master Class in Los Angeles in January 2017.

Kole Kingston is following his childhood dream of becoming an actor

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!