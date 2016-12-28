You'll never guess how this CQ family got their missing dog back

WHEN Anjelica Margo visited Stockland Rockhampton on Boxing Day, she left with more than just a bargain.

As the Rockhampton woman made her way to leave the shop's parking lot, she noticed a small dog sitting in the car next to her.

Concerned about the heat, Anjelica initially called Stockland's security staff before turning to the Rockhampton police.

After waiting almost an hour by the vehicle for the owner to return, Anjelica sent a photo of the fox terrier to her sister.

And what happened next was completely unexpected.

"My sister quickly said it was her friend's dog that had gone missing the day before,” Anjelica said.

"I waited for the police but it was getting really distressed... I was very nervous because I wasn't sure what to do next.

"I spoke to the owner of the dog and it was was correctly identified as hers... that's when I ended up taking the dog home with me.

"I later found out the dog's name was Tweetie.”

Anjelica said police officers soon arrived to her home to follow up on the situation, quickly followed by Tweetie's overjoyed owner.

Nichole, who bought Tweetie for her son nearly six years ago, said the whole event was very bizarre.

Tweetie the dog

Tweetie had been playing with the family at their home, around 40km west of Rockhampton, on Christmas Day when Nichole noticed a car pull up to the property for a prolonged period of time.

Soon after, the family couldn't find the dog anywhere.

In her desperate search for Tweetie Nichole took to social media, and with the help of Janette from the Lost Pet Coordinator Facebook page, flyers quickly began circulating online.

"We couldn't find her anywhere... my son spent half the morning crying,” Nichole said.

"Then a girl I went to school with sent me a message with a photo of my dog in a random car, and I kind of broke down in tears because we were so pleased somebody had found her.

"I was amazed and shocked... there was a lot of tears and a lot of relief.

"It definitely made Christmas that whole lot better.”

While Anjelica, who also volunteers with Capricorn Animal Aid, said she was pleased it was a happy ending, she had a reminder for all pet owners.

"Don't leave dogs in cars,” she said.

"And the police were really helpful. It was nice to see that authorities care for our local animals.”