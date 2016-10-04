29°
Young ballet dancers given chance to shine

4th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
One lucky winner will get a walk-on role.
One lucky winner will get a walk-on role. Contributed

ONE ballet loving child will be given the chance to win a walk-on role in the Queensland Ballet's production of The Nutcracker on December 17.

Suncorp's Wish Upon a Ballet Star along with its major partner, Virgin Australia, will be flying finalists to Queensland Ballet's home in Brisbane for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the day of a professional dancer.

Queensland Ballet artistic director Li Cunxin believes the competition is a great opportunity for the next generation of young dancers.

"Opportunities such as these are wonderful in creating and developing young talent,” he said.

"It's not every day a young dancer gets the opportunity to rehearse and perform on stage with professional dancers.”

The major prize winner will receive four tickets to the show, a walk-on role and a meet and greet with Queensland Ballet Company dancers and Li Cunxin, a portable ballet barre from A La Barre and a Suncorp Bank Kids Savings Account with a $200 deposit.

Parents and guardians can nominate children aged between three and 13 online via www.suncorpballetstar.com.au by uploading a creative photo and 100-word entry describing why ballet is important to their little ballet star.

The 10 finalists will be drawn on November 14 and the major winner, people's choice winner and Suncorp customer winner on November 25.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ballet, dancing, queensland ballet, suncorp, the nutcracker, virgin australia

