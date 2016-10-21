Young boy hospitalised with snake bite

A boy was bitten by a snake in Norman Gardens overnight.

A BOY is this morning recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after being bitten by a snake Thursday evening.

The boy is in a stable condition following the bite to his right leg at 6.28pm.

It comes after a woman in her 70s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Monday night after being bitten by a snake in Riversleigh Dr.

Last month an Agnes Water toddler was left with life-threatening injuries after a snake bite.

Coastal Taipan toddler no longer "fighting for his life”, read story here.

Queensland Health advise if a snake bite occurs: