Young boy hospitalised with snake bite

A BOY is this morning recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after being bitten by a snake Thursday evening.
The boy is in a stable condition following the bite to his right leg at 6.28pm.
It comes after a woman in her 70s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Monday night after being bitten by a snake in Riversleigh Dr.
Last month an Agnes Water toddler was left with life-threatening injuries after a snake bite.
Queensland Health advise if a snake bite occurs:
- Move the patient to a safe location and do not attempt to kill, catch or move the snake
- Call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance
- Do not wash the wound
- Use the pressure-immobilisation technique
- Take the patient to the nearest hospital emergency department
- For more, visit health.qld.gov.au