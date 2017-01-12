Young guitarist Lachlan loves to solo like Slash

FROM the age of two, Lachlan Plant has been rocking out to the sounds of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

So it's no surprise that the now 14-year-old has found his love for music in the form of playing guitar - and is doing it pretty well.

And with the same surname as rock legend and frontman of Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant, how could he not be?

Lachlan said he was 13 when he picked up a guitar for the first time.

Fast forward 18 months later, and the 14-year-old hasn't put it down since.

The Emmaus College student has been practising constantly, and with idols like Slash from Guns N Roses, he doesn't plan to stop any time soon.

Having already played for a live audiences several times in the Rockhampton area, including with his cousin Joseph, a band member of Rocky's Pandamic, Lachlan's talent has improved dramatically within just a year.

Well-known CQ performer Peter Daley of the Thunderbirds who is a music teacher, was blown away by Lachlan's ability.

Dad, David Plant said it meant a lot coming from a seasoned musician.

"He does lessons with my younger son Macauley on the drums as well, and is still a mentor for Lachlan,” David told Pulse yesterday.

"He's (Lachlan) pretty awesome on the guitar I must admit. From the first time he picked it up he hasn't stopped.

"When he was around the age of two, three, four he used to listen to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and used think he was the drummer, Chad, with is hat backwards. So he's always had that passion for music from a young age.”

Also playing at The Criterion Hotel Blackboard Musos night last year, where local acts come to practice their sound in front of a live audience, Lachlan is hoping to build on that in the New Year.

"I was a bit nervous (about playing live) when I first started but I think it's good fun, I like to be able to play it loud,” Lachlan said.

"I like playing solos like Slash. I hope to play in a band one day and play gigs around Rockhampton.”

And his younger brother Macauley who is only 10 right now, might even join him.

"They jam together now and then,” David said.

Lachlan will play at The Workshop, Rockhampton on Friday, February 3 alongside two other young and local artists, playing a 45-minute set each.

"He's been writing his own songs, he's also getting singing lessons at the moment,” David said.