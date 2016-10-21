29°
Youth crime statistics show decline

Chloe Lyons
| 21st Oct 2016 8:00 AM
Queensland Police Service
Queensland Police Service Kevin Farmer

JUVENILE crime is on the decline with several offences showing a decrease in numbers.

Statistics from the Queensland Police Service for the Capricornia region between the period of January to September in 2015 and 2016 show fewer public nuisance and theft offences.

Despite these declines, credit card fraud and assaults are on the rise.

Offenders are considered juvenile when they're aged between 10 and 16.

As of September there have been 120 reports of juveniles stealing from vehicles, down from 183 last year.

Public nuisance offences are also down with a total of 80, compared to 98, along with property damage down from 172 to 166.

Offences against property have jumped up over the last year, going from 828 cases to 910 and trespassing and vagrancy offences have increased from 132 to 151.

Stealing from dwellings down to 22 from 31, however credit card fraud has increased to 67 offences from 51.

Drug offences are also down to 142 from 178.

Unfortunately assaults are up from 77 to 99 offences.

Police urge the public to lock their homes and cars and place valuables out of sight.

If you suspect criminal activity, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In an emergency, contact triple zero (000).

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin




