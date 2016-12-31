Youth take transport problems into their own hands

RIDING HARD: Rockhampton youths working at the Build Your Bike project at National Joblink in Berserker.

FOR a year, 18-year-old Tanner Acheson has been looking for work.

With youth unemployment figures still high across the region, it's hard enough to find a job, let alone without transport.

Numerous studies have identified lack of transport as one of the biggest barriers to young people finding work, or even looking for a job, but a new program in Rockhampton is breaking the mould on the transport problem.

If Tanner is fortunate he may even land a full-time job.

The Build Your Bike program is an initiative, which links National Joblink in Berserker, the community policing board and twelve young men aged from 15-21 who need transport and a job.

Police donated unclaimed bikes to be refurbished by the participants with the help of Tucker's Bike Shop.

The idea is to break the boredom of unemployment, build new skills and create a mode of transport to help with finding and keeping a job.

At the end of the program, Tuckers will employ one participant who shows aptitude and a keen attitude.

National Joblink's employment specialist consultant, Benjamin Harrold said lack of transport was one of the biggest barriers to youth employment.

"We have 100 kids who come here and a big percentage of them walk to their appointments,” he said.

"For most of them, their only mode of transport is to walk around the city.

"This will improve reliability and help them to get around, which in turn builds self-worth.”

The 12 participants self-selected for inclusion in the program.

Mr Harrold said a high level of flexibility under the Federal Transition to Work contract meant the program could be designed around specific areas of interest.

And according to Superintendent Ron van Saane, the young participants are already showing their community spirit, deciding among themselves to donate excess bikes to those who can't afford their own.

The community Policing Board has been going for six months with a focus on youth disengagement.

Superintendent van Saane said the Build Your Bike project has a lot of potential to build both skills and self-belief.

He said youth crime was often tied to boredom and lack of self-esteem.

"Not having the skills to get a job leads to frustration, which can lead to substance abuse or crime,” he said.

"Projects like this can make a difference, and there's no shortage of unclaimed bikes to use in future.”

For young men like Tanner Acheson, building his own bike is a small thing that could lead to a big outcome; new friends, a bigger belief in himself and a better chance of finding work.