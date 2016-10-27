Zilzie man in court for serious drug offences

ZILZIE man Michael Shane Clarke represented himself in a Yeppoon Magistrates Court today after being charged with over 50 drug-related offences.



The 23-year-old asked to re-adjourn his case and will appear in court again on November 17.



He was encouraged to seek legal aid immediately due to the serious nature of the offences.



Mr Clarke was charged with one count of trafficking a dangerous drug, 51 charges of supplying a dangerous drug, and one count each of possessing a drug utensil, possessing an item used in the commission of a crime.

The charges resulted from ongoing intelligence and investigations into drug offences allegedly committed within the Emu Park division.