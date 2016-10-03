Zombies swarm over Rocky CBD

ZOMBIE ATTACK: Montanna Wells and Ainsleigh Riding from Tada Costuming Supplies ready to thrill the visitors.

FROM potatoes to chemicals, science and fun could be found in almost everything at the Rockhampton Regional Library's Zombie Apocalypse Fun Palace 2016 on Saturday afternoon.

Community members young and old either learnt how to survive a zombie apocalypse using science- based activities or put on the white coat and became one of the science teachers at the event.

The event was part of Fun Palaces 2016, a free nationwide celebration of community.

Council's client services supervisor, Ann-Maree Dyer, said the aim of the event was to prepare residents for the threat of a zombie apocalypse.

"We've had a fantastic day today,” Ms Dyer said.

"We've had scientists, artists and survival skills on show.

"When the zombies are out and about this is how to get around them.

"It has been really lovely having some of our younger people sharing science skills with us.”