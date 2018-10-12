Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rural hamlet Coolabunia, southwest of Kingaroy.
The rural hamlet Coolabunia, southwest of Kingaroy.
Breaking

Tree falls on boy during storm clean-up

by Chris Honnery, Jacob Miley
12th Oct 2018 12:43 PM

PARAMEDICS are treating a primary school age boy on a property near Coolabunia after a tree fell on top of him this morning.

The boy is in a critical condition with "head to toe" injuries and is expected to be flown to hospital via the rescue helicopter.

It is understood the accident occurred during the clean up from yesterday's severe storms which lashed the region.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said bystanders used 4WDs to remove the tree from the boy.

He is currently in a critical condition and has suffered injuries from head to toe, the spokesman said.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

More to come.

child injured coolabunia fall storms tree weather

Top Stories

    GKI: Why we bought our own island paradise

    premium_icon GKI: Why we bought our own island paradise

    Business 'I believe it's a dream that everyone wants to see': The likely new owners of Great Keppel Island resort share their incredible story.

    WEATHER: Severe storms could hit CQ tonight

    WEATHER: Severe storms could hit CQ tonight

    Weather FORECAST predicts storm cell to move over Rockhampton

    Mother supplements farm income with quirky home business

    premium_icon Mother supplements farm income with quirky home business

    News The family are hand feeding cattle and have to get supplements in

    CQ plant shutdown brings 400 workers to small town

    premium_icon CQ plant shutdown brings 400 workers to small town

    News Installation of new absorber column that was manufactured in Belgium

    Local Partners