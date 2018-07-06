1, 2, 3: Rocky drivers race to trifecta at Warwick

TOP GEAR: Rockhampton's Brian Brosnan and Clay Weston are all smiles after their success in the latest round of the Queensland Super Sprint Series at Warwick.

MOTOR SPORTS: Rockhampton drivers set the Morgan Park Raceway alight, scoring a trifecta at the Queensland Super Sprint Series at Warwick.

Wayne Menzies, Clay Weston and Brian Brosnan finished first, second and third respectively in the three to four-litre improved production class.

Two other local drivers were also in action. Nick Tomkinson was second in the two to three-litre improved production class, while Peter Menzies clocked some personal bests in the 1600cc to two-litre class.

Weston said it was a great result for the local contingent, and it was exciting to stand on the podium alongside his fellow drivers.

"We were super stoked with that result,” he said.

"We had seven rounds over the weekend and we were one, two, three pretty much all the way through.

"We swapped around a couple of times, with me winning one and Brian winning one, but most of the time it was Wayne giving us a dust-up.

"We're all very competitive and we always aim to win. Without wanting to sound conceited, that's what we go there for.

"We bust our butts to be the best we can and it's nice when all the hard work pays off.”

The Rocky trio are regulars in the sprint series. With a repeat of this success in the final round in September, there is a very good chance the trio will all finish in the top 10 in the state.

Weston is now gearing up for the Targa Great Barrier Reef, to be run from August 31-September 2.

He and Menzies will both compete in the event, held on a course of more than 200 competitive kilometres on range roads out of Cairns and Port Douglas.

In the interim, he will be among the 76-strong field that will take on the inaugural CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint on the Mount Morgan Range on Saturday, July 14.

Menzies said the sprint would provide the ideal preparation for the Targa.

"It's all about getting bum-in-seat time to get ready and the Mount Morgan Range will be typical of the road that we will get in the Cairns event,” he said.

Weston is also hoping the hill sprint will help fuel interest in motor sport and drive the development of local facilities.

He said it had the potential to generate a huge economic boost for the local economy and benefits for the broader community.

He said that was perfectly illustrated at the sprint series in Warwick where the organising body was able to donate $20,000 to four different community clubs and organisations.