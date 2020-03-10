$1 million search for top footy tipster

Test your tipping skills against your friends — and the Herald Sun’s experts.

Who is Australia's best footy tipster?

An answer is within reach with the launch of tips.com.au, a new site that allows you to compete against your friends and tipsters from around the country in Australia's biggest and best tipping contest.

It's free, fast and easy. The No.1 NRL tipster at the end of the season wins $50,000, and there is $1 million up for grabs in the Million Dollar Streak.

Tips.com.au is also the only site that provides access to the our stable of expert tipsters within the game. Want to take on Phil Rothfield, Paul Crawley, David Riccio or Fatima Kdouh. Add them to your private tipping comp and test yourself against the best. And you can print our your league ladder to track your progress.

Pushed for time? Hit "auto pick" and you'll get the teams picked by the most fans.

Don't get caught out by a late change - the competition features a rolling lockout so you can change your tip right up to the first bounce.

Get your tips in. Picture: Jonathan Ng

MILLION DOLLAR STREAK

Tipping has never been so valuable.

Every round one match will be nominated as the designated margin game. Select the winner and correct margin to stay alive in the Million Dollar Streak - at the end of the home-and-away season the users who successfully pick the winner and margin in every round will share in the $1 million prize. The same prize is on offer in AFL tipping so if you know both games well you could start planning an early retirement!

HOW TO PLAY

All you need to play is a News+ account - simply select Sign Up on the homepage to get started

1. Go to tips.com.au

2. Select "Play AFL tipping" (or "Play NRL tipping" if that's your game)

3. Provide a few details to register

4. You're in - start picking your winners for Round 1

SETTING UP YOUR OWN LEAGUE

Select "Your competitions" from the menu at the top of the page and click on "join a competition" or "create a competition".

You can create a competition, give it a name and invite as many friends as you like via email, social media or by sending them the league PIN number. If you've received a PIN from a friend, enter it on the "join competition" page.

TIPS.COM.AU SCORING SYSTEM

Every correct tip is worth one point. If you correctly tip every match in a round you'll receive two bonus points. If teams play a draw, everyone who selected either team is awarded a point.

Every round will have one designated margin game. If you correctly nominate the margin you get one margin point - these are used to break a tie at the end of the year, and in the Million Dollar Streak.

If you forget to get your tips in for any match, you'll be assigned the away team - up to a maximum of five points per round.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

A formguide on the site offers updated form for every game.

Plus keep an eye on dailytelegraph.com.au and couriermail.com.au and for expert tips and inside information to help you make this your best NRL tipping year ever.

Tips.com.au - everyone can play. Anyone can win.



Sign up for free and start picking your Round 1 winners now!