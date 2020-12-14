10 bizarre crimes that shocked Yeppoon in 2020

1 HORROR AS COAST MAN STABS MATE 8 TIMES IN FRENZIED ATTACK

A YEPPOON man who stabbed his housemate eight times with a kitchen knife for no reason, was jailed in August.

Luke Thomas Stephen Garner, 21, was sentenced in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton after pleading guilty to one count of malicious act with intent.

Garner was discharged on the more serious charge of attempted murder.

The court heard details of last year’s March 9 stabbing incident at Lammermoor which involved 25-year-old victim Dominic Patrick Vidler.

After falling asleep, Mr Vidler was woken by someone stabbing his right shoulder.

He ran out of the room, unable to identify who had attacked him.

Ambulance officers treated Mr Vidler before taking him to Rockhampton Hospital.

In the opinion of the surgeon who operated on Mr Vidler, had the injuries not been medically treated they would have been life threatening.

Later the knife used by Garner, between 25cm and 35cm long, was found under his bed along with four other carving-style knives.

Adam Thomas Smeets was intoxicated when police caught him driving a golf buggy in a Yeppoon Street.

2 RECIPE FOR TROUBLE: 14 BEERS AND A GOLF BUGGY

BEERS and golf buggies generally don’t mix well together.

And if the 14 Great Northerns consumed by Adam Thomas Smeets didn’t handicap him on the fairways, they certainly would have when he took a golf buggy for a spin around the main streets of Yeppoon.

Police caught the 34-year-old on Queen St on August 22 and charged him with drink-driving and unlawful use of a vehicle without consent.

Smeets pleaded guilty to those offences in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in September.

The court heard that on the day of the offending, Smeets had been playing golf at Yeppoon Golf Club and the buggy belonged to the club.

After he came to the attention of police about 5.45pm, Smeets recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.142 and the buggy was found to have damaged steering.

The court was told that Smeets, a roofer for a building company, was so intoxicated on the day in question that he didn’t recall much of it.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn described Smeets’ actions as “potentially dangerous”.

Mr Milburn fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for seven months.

Smeets was also ordered to pay $165 compensation to Yeppoon Golf Club.

3 KIDS DUG UP MUM’S BACKYARD HASH STASH, TOOK IT TO SCHOOL

A YEPPOON mum buried jars of cannabis in her backyard only to have her children dig them up and take them to school, a court heard in February.

Authorities got involved after two of the jars, containing 60 grams of the drug, were found in a backpack which was left outside Yeppoon State High School on November 9 last year.

The backpack also contained clothing and was handed in to police.

The 44-year-old mother only fessed up after one of her children was interviewed by police in relation to the find.

She pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to cannabis possession.

It was not the first time the mother of six children, all under 18, had fronted court for drug offending.

This time the mother was sentenced to three months' jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

Detroit Breaker Gurnick admitted he had a problem with alcohol.

4 ‘WHAT A WASTE’: YEPPOON MAN RACKS UP $9K IN SPER FINES

SOME people are slow learners - Detroit Breaker Gurnick appears to be one of them.

A month after he was punished in court for drink-driving, he was back there again for the same thing.

In October the 27-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drink-driving and this time he didn’t just get punished, he got a stern lecture from Magistrate Jason Schubert.

“A month after you just received a court disqualification for like offending, you’re showing absolute contempt for orders of the court,” Mr Schubert said.

“And driving at that amount (0.137) you’re placing the innocent members of this community’s lives at considerable risk.

“Did you know that, you’re only 27, that in fines you’ve paid $9000 up to the age of 27.

“What a waste.

“Because you can’t control yourself.

“If I was her (your partner in court) I’d be making sure you knew about this very regularly.

“I’m sure she’s told you what an idiot you are in relation to this offence.”

Gurnick's latest indiscretion happened on September 18 when he was caught drink-driving at Emu Park. Magistrate Schubert convicted and fined Gurnick $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

Suzanne Michelle Palmer pleaded guilty to stealing an engagement ring from a Gladstone store.

5 PERSONAL TRAINER STEALS ENGAGEMENT RING

A YEPPOON personal trainer acted on a spur of the moment urge when she stole a luxurious engagement ring from a Gladstone store.

Suzanne Michelle Palmer, 48, purchased items from the retail outlet on October 2, but as she was leaving she noticed a ring sitting on a counter near the front door.

She decided to take it.

Palmer pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in November to stealing.

In court, Palmer’s lawyer said Palmer had realised sometime after the “spur of the moment” offence, that the item she’d stolen “was not a cheap ring”.

She then asked her mother to take it to the Yeppoon Police Station and hand it in.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted that Palmer, also a childcare worker, had tried to “undo her wrongs” by having the ring handed in to police.

Palmer was fined $500 for the offence.

Carla Julia McDonald did not think her housemate would get police involved.

6 STEALING HOUSEMATE’S iPHONE LANDS YEPPOON WOMAN IN COURT

THE victim sent her iPhone 11 away to Optus for repair.

But when it arrived back via Australia Post delivery, her housemate Carla Julia McDonald signed for the package and stole the phone.

McDonald, 29, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in September to stealing.

The court heard that at the time of the offending, McDonald and the victim resided at a Barmaryee residence.

After the victim reported the matter to police, their investigations identified McDonald as a suspect.

During a police interview, McDonald admitted she took the iPhone a few days after it was delivered and placed her own SIM card into the device.

She said she used the phone for four weeks while the victim was away at Charters Towers and her actions were “out of spite.”

The court heard that McDonald later made an attempt to return the phone to its owner.

With no criminal history, McDonald was placed on a nine-month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance.

Beau James Roberts crashed a car into an Emu Park residence and fled the scene.

7 MAN CRASHES UTE INTO EMU PARK HOUSE

AFTER Beau James Roberts crashed the ute he was driving into a fence and residence at Emu Park, he fled the scene on foot.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in September to a string of offences stemming from that fateful morning of May 3.

The charges included driving without due care and attention, unlicensed driving, failing to stop at a crash scene, and wilfully damaging property.

The court heard the 2.30am accident occurred when Roberts, driving a black ute, lost control of the vehicle causing it to mount a gutter in Clements St.

The ute crashed through the timber and wire fencing of a residence and into the dwelling.

Roberts tried to reverse the ute out, before fleeing on foot.

The court was told Roberts had been looking for his dog when he lost control of the vehicle.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Roberts $900 and also ordered he pay $1100 compensation to the victims.

8 DRINK-DRIVER: 66YO WOMAN BLOWS .110

A 66-year-old woman drove drunk and with no headlights on at night.

It was a recipe for disaster, but fortunately Yeppoon police caught Susan Patricia Ryan before she harmed herself or other road users.

About 7.10pm on July 12, police saw Ryan driving along the Scenic Hwy at Yeppoon - she was struggling to stay within the lines on the road.

Not only did she record a blood alcohol reading of .110, she also had an open, half-consumed beer in the car with her.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30, Ryan pleaded guilty to drink-driving as well as driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

The court heard that this was Ryan’s fourth “relatively high” drink-driving reading.

Ryan was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

This was a strange crime involving a street light.

9 MAN PAYS FOR DAMAGING ‘PROBLEM STREET LIGHT’

A CAPRICORN Coast resident who took matters into his own hands by damaging a problem street light was fined.

Matthew Isaac Haydock, 25, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in July to wilful damage.

The court heard that on May 5, a witness saw the street light in Hewitt St, Emu Park, was on and working before going to bed.

At 2.20am the witness heard a noise outside and went out to investigate.

It was then she saw Haydock on a ladder, halfway up the light pole.

She asked Haydock what he was doing and he replied: “What are you doing?”

When the witness woke in the morning she saw the street light was broken.

Police subsequently spoke with Haydock, whose mother’s residence is directly under the street light.

Haydock said the light had been bothering his mother who could not sleep because of it.

The court heard that no restitution was sought from Livingstone Shire Council for the damaged light.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Haydock $450.

10 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: YEPPOON GRAFFITI VANDALS PAY THE PRICE

A SPRAY-PAINT attack on Yeppoon’s multi-storey carpark went badly wrong for two vandals as security cameras watched every move.

Misty Chantelle Olde, a 43-year-old cleaner, was one of the culprits and she pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in March to wilful damage.

The court heard that during the early hours of December 18 last year, Olde and a male companion arrived at the Hill St carparking facility.

Olde drove them onto the top level of the structure and the duo’s graffiti attack lasted 45 minutes - all of which was captured on CCTV footage.

Before Olde had her day in court this week, her co-offender had already been dealt with and he was ordered to pay $1350 restitution to Livingstone Shire Council for damage caused.

Olde was fined $600 and ordered to pay $1350 restitution to the council.

No criminal conviction was recorded. >>>READ THE FULL STORY