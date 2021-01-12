Menu
10 cannabis plants found in Yeppoon woman’s garden

Darryn Nufer
12th Jan 2021 9:17 AM
Police found 10 cannabis plants growing in a Yeppoon woman’s garden.

They also found drugs inside the house.

Janine Ann Lewis, 41, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to producing and possessing dangerous drugs, as well as two counts of possessing drug utensils.

The court heard that police made the find at Lewis’ residence on November 16.

The 10 cannabis plants in the garden ranged from 10cm to 30cm in height.

Inside the house, police also found 8.6g of cannabis.

The court was told that Lewis had no previous criminal history.

A solicitor for Lewis said Lewis, a mother of six, “knew it was a stupid thing to do.”

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Lewis $600 and no conviction was recorded.

