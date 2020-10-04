10+ Christmas casual jobs to apply for in Rocky right now

Various retailers are recruiting for Christmas casuals for the festive season shopping rush.

IT IS hard to believe Christmas 2020 is only a few months away.

But if you are looking for some extra cash over the holiday season, now is the time to apply for positions.

A number of Central Queensland businesses are advertising for Christmas casual staff.

PANDORA

The Stockland Rockhampton store is recruiting for Christmas Casuals with availability from October to early January.

Jewellery and/or retail experience is preferred.

Apply here.

BED, BATH N’ TABLE

The homewares store is on the hunt for some Christmas helpers to join it in delivering an exceptions shopping experience.

You must have full availability over the Christmas period and must be prepared to work during peak trading times including evenings and Boxing Day.

Apply here.

SCENE TO BELIEVE

Scene to Believe is the largest provider of Santa Photography across Australia and New Zealand and is recruiting for a supervisor and assistant for its work across the Rockhampton region this festive season.

Candidates must be available through November and December.

Apply here.

CALENDAR CLUB

This pop-up retailer will return to Rockhampton shopping centre in 2020.

The business only trades over the Christmas period when sales are strongest and mall traffic is highest.

Calendar Club is searching for someone to manage its pop-up shops in Rockhampton.

Apply here.

CONNOR

This Stockland Rockhampton menswear franchise is looking for dynamic and sales focused Christmas casuals to join the team.

Applicants must be available for the peak period of Christmas, including nights, weekends and public holidays.

Apply here.

BIG W ROCKHAMPTON AND YEPPOON

This major retailer is searching for casual team members for the Christmas period at its Rockhampton and Yeppoon stores.

Apply for a Rockhampton position here and a Yeppoon role here.

PETER ALEXANDER

Do you love pyjamas? If so, this Stockland Rockhampton store gig might be perfect for you.

You will need to have full availability over the Christmas period and must be prepared to work during peak trading times.

Apply here.

SKECHERS

This shoe retailer at Stockland Rockhampton is recruiting for casual festive season workers.

You must have full availability from mid-November to Mid-January – specifically weekends, late nights, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Apply here.

SMIGGLE

Stationary store Smiggle is looking for enthusiastic and energetic individuals to make up its Christmas ‘support crew’.

You must have full availability over this period and must be prepared to work during peak trading times.

Apply here.

PLATYPUS SHOES

The Platypus Concept Rockhampton store needs some extra support this festive season.

You must have full availability from mid-November to mid-January – specifically weekends, late nights, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Apply here.

PETSTOCK

Seasonal casuals are required for the pet store’s Rockhampton business.

To be successful in this role, you must be passionate about pets, have previous customer service experience, be physically fit and able to lift 20kg stock, be flexible and able to work weekdays, weekends and public holidays on a rostered bases until January 31, 2021.

Apply here.