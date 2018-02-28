10-day search: Teen missing after car found dumped in Rocky

Police are appealing to the public to help find Mareeba teenager Sarah Booth, 19, who was last seen on the Kennedy Hwy and whose car was found abandoned in Rockhampton.

A TEENAGE girl remains missing 10 days on from when she was last seen, and eight days since her car was found abandoned in Rockhampton.

Police report Sarah Booth left a home on Kennedy Hwy, Mareeba at about 1.30pm on Sunday, February 23.

The 19-year-old was due to stay at a friend's house, but did not return home or attend her workplace the following day.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman today said Sarah is still a missing person, however the public had reported "possible sightings”

"There's an indication that she is still around,” the spokeswoman said.

"Not in Rockhampton... she might have gone further south.”

On February 20, Sarah's 2003 gold Hyundai Accent hatchback was found abandoned on Murray St, Rockhampton - about 1100km south of her hometown near Cairns.

The QPS spokeswoman said it is likely police would keep the vehicle in a holding yard or pass it on to the family until the situation progressed.

Police did not advise whether Sarah had any connection to the Rockhampton area.

Family and police are concerned for Sarah's safety due to her age, and the fact this behaviour is "out of character”.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

