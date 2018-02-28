Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing to the public to help find Mareeba teenager Sarah Booth, 19, who was last seen on the Kennedy Hwy and whose car was found abandoned in Rockhampton.
Police are appealing to the public to help find Mareeba teenager Sarah Booth, 19, who was last seen on the Kennedy Hwy and whose car was found abandoned in Rockhampton. Adams.Matt[CCC]
News

10-day search: Teen missing after car found dumped in Rocky

Amber Hooker
by
28th Feb 2018 11:57 AM

A TEENAGE girl remains missing 10 days on from when she was last seen, and eight days since her car was found abandoned in Rockhampton.

Police report Sarah Booth left a home on Kennedy Hwy, Mareeba at about 1.30pm on Sunday, February 23.

The 19-year-old was due to stay at a friend's house, but did not return home or attend her workplace the following day.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman today said Sarah is still a missing person, however the public had reported "possible sightings”

"There's an indication that she is still around,” the spokeswoman said.

"Not in Rockhampton... she might have gone further south.”

On February 20, Sarah's 2003 gold Hyundai Accent hatchback was found abandoned on Murray St, Rockhampton - about 1100km south of her hometown near Cairns.

The QPS spokeswoman said it is likely police would keep the vehicle in a holding yard or pass it on to the family until the situation progressed.

Police did not advise whether Sarah had any connection to the Rockhampton area.

Family and police are concerned for Sarah's safety due to her age, and the fact this behaviour is "out of character”.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact:

  • Policelink on 131 444 or online 24 hours per day; or
  • Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.
missing person queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Pollies call out Fed Gov on $39m CQ hospital bill

Pollies call out Fed Gov on $39m CQ hospital bill

News Health Services could be reduced if the bill is not paid.

Coast agency shines on national stage putting CQ on the map

Coast agency shines on national stage putting CQ on the map

Property GROWING real estate beat competitors from Sydney and Victoria

Shorten slammed over alleged promise to kill off Adani mine

Shorten slammed over alleged promise to kill off Adani mine

News The opposition leader responds after copping heavy criticism.

CQ drought assistance accused fraudster set to plead guilty

CQ drought assistance accused fraudster set to plead guilty

News Her lawyer today requested a long plea date

Local Partners