10 events around Rocky and Cap Coast this week for the kids

Seth Shields (2) enjoying his time playing at the Cheeky Monkeys in Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK071016ccheeky1

DON'T be stuck inside with the kids this week as the rainy weather continues. Here is a list of some activities to take them to.

ROCKHAMPTON

1. CRAZY JOKER

Let the kids run their energy wild with in the large play area with slides, climbing, jumping castles and more.

Full food and drink available from the cafe.

School holiday trading hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.

Weekend hours Saturday 9am to 4pm and 10am to 4pm.

Entry prices applicable.

Located 100 Bolsover St.

2. KIDS NIGHT OUT

Book a table in the Steakhouse.

$5 kids meals & free face painting each night of the school holidays.

Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd, from 5.30pm.

3. SENSORY STORY TIME

Fun, interactive program offering social opportunities and early literacy for children.

Sessions have limited spots available to keep the numbers low and more manageable for children who can not cope with large crowds; visual schedule boards to allow the children to follow the sequence of the session; storybooks read aloud and felt boards or other props used for extra participation and visual cues; as well as sensory opportunities through bubbles, scarves, beanbags, music and movement.

For children aged between 0-5 who may find a traditional story time session too overwhelming - those with sensory processing challenges, or children with developmental delays.

Parents/caregivers encouraged to bring siblings along.

RSVP by calling 4936 8043.

Tomorrow, Thursday April 5, from 9.30am to 10.15am at Rockhampton Regional Library.

4. MEET PETER RABBIT

Arts and crafts, with a special visit from Peter Rabbit throughout the day. The first four children each day will get a family pass to see the Peter Rabbit movie. Outside Coffee Club, Stockland Rockhampton, Today to Saturday, 11am-2pm.

5. PAINTING LESSONS

Instructor Tau will share ideas, information, techniques and inspiration to encourage your child to enjoy and share their inner creative ability. Children must be over five. InspirexArt, 49 East St, Tomorrow Thursday April 5 and 12, $15 a person. To book phone 0427 934 841.

6. ORIGAMI-STYLE FOLDING AND COLLAGING

Make a mini fold-out journal using a magic book fold using old postage stamps and other trinkets to create a hard-cover collage for their fold-out book. Ages 10 to 16, $25 a person. Rockhampton Art Gallery, Tomorrow April 5, 10am-noon.

FLYING HIGH: 9 year old Finn Ganfield flies his kite among the other sky dwellers at Festival of the Wind in 2017. Tamara MacKenzie

CAPRICORN COAST

1. CHEEKY MONKEYS SOFT PLAY.

Come for some indoor fun, coffee and catch ups.

For ages one to four, $7 per child.

Bring your own socks.

At Sophie's Inn, 66 Farnborough Rd Tomorrow April 5 and Friday April 6, from 8am to 1pm.

2. CRAFT

Craft activities for ages five plus.

Tomorrow April 5 at Emu Park library, 10am to 11am.

3. GAMES AND CRAFT

Games and craft for ages five plus.

Friday April 6 at Byfield Library, 10am to 11am

4. EMU PARK LIONS FESTIVAL OF THE WIND

Markets, rides, fireworks, kites and entertainment.

Sand castle competition and team beach games.

Food and drink available.

Sunday April 8, Bell Park from 11am to 7pm