10 free holiday activities in Rockhampton, Yeppoon today

The recently-opened Cedric Archer water park in Gracemere is an incredible free facility, right at our doorstep. Chris Ison ROK131117cpark3

YOU don't have to splash cash to keep the kids entertained these school holidays.

While there are plenty of paid events, movie screenings and guided tours on offer to take in our region, there's pleny happening... free of charge.

We have picked 10 activities happening across the Rockhampton and Yeppoon regions

1. CEDRIC ARCHER PARK:

THE summer heat is starting to hit, so why not cool down at the recently opened Cedric Archer Park play area?

The kids can have a splash while you kick back under the shade of a tree.

Bring the scooter, bike, skateboard or roller-blades for the skate park in the same vicinity.

The kids will be overwhelmed with a smorgasbord of playground equipment, guaranteed to keep them busy for hours.

Pack some snags and cook up a barbecue on site to keep the family fuelled up for fun.

WHERE: Ian Besch Dr, Gracemere

2. ARTS IN THE PARK

Enjoy some Arts in the Park at the Botanic Gardens, Rockhampton. Madeline McDonald

IMMERSE yourself in nature with a paintbrush in hand.

The Rockhampton Regional Council is hosting free Arts in the Park on Holidays workshops at the Botanic Gardens from 10am-12pm.

Workshops are free but spaces are limited, so bookings preferred via rockhamptonticks.com.au

Recommended ages 4+. Please ensure all minors under 18 are supervised by a parent or carer.

Wednesday, 13 December 2017 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Thursday, 14 December 2017 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Friday, 15 December 2017 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Monday, 18 December 2017 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Tuesday, 19 December 2017 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Wednesday, 20 December 2017 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Thursday, 21 December 2017 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Friday, 22 December 2017 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WHERE: 100 Spencer St, West Rockhampton

3. ROCKHAMPTON ZOO

WHEN you're finished creating a masterpiece, duck over to the Rockhampton Zoo.

Entry is free, but if you want to chuck a dollar in the donation boxes on site, go right ahead.

This one isn't just for the kids.

Check out the chimps, massive crocs, incredible walk-in bird aviary and keep your eyes peeled for the cassowary.

There's plenty more animals to awe at, go see for yourself from 8am to 4.30pm every day.

WHERE: 93 Spencer St, West Rockhampton

4. YOGA:

Rockhampton Library. Contributed.

LAUGH yourself into a positive mindframe at Laughter Yoga sessions tonight at the Rockhampton Regional Library.

This all ages, free event will only take a half hour out of your day and you'll feel better for it.

Eevent starts from 6.30pm to 7pm.

WHERE: 30 Bolsover Street , Rockhampton City

5. PLAY SCHOOL STORYTIME

COOL off at the Rockhampton Art Gallery and enjoy some nostalgia.

Bring the kids along each Wednesday for Play School Storytime.

Bring Jemima or Big Ted and share stories with your child at fun sessions, designed to help children aged two to five years develop a lifelong love of reading.

Experienced storytellers entertain, while showing how much fun reading can be.

Tak your learnings home to keep the fun going.

No bookings required for the sessions from 10.30am-11am.

For groups larger than 10, please contact the gallery in advance on 4936 8248.

Wednesday, 13 December 2017 | 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Wednesday, 20 December 2017 | 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Wednesday, 27 December 2017 | 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Wednesday, 03 January 2018 | 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Wednesday, 10 January 2018 | 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

WHERE: Rockhampton Art Gallery at 2 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City

6. NATIONAL PARKS

Upper Stony Creek, Byfield. Tamara MacKenzie ROK030113tkbyfi

WALK your way through exotic pines and ancient cycads as you enjoy this trail in the Byfield State Forest.

The track passes through pockets of rainforest as it winds its way along Stony Creek.

Discover the beauty of the Byfield fern (Bowenia serrulata) and treat yourself to a picnic at one of the well-maintained recreation areas in the forest.

If your legs feel a little tired after all that walking, be sure to immerse yourself in the calm waters of the natural rock pools.

Stony Creek is full and crisp at this time of year and a hot spot for families.

Although the rapids are not flowing too hard yet, the calm waters are still clear and welcoming.

Over the weekend it was quiet and tranquil so make the most of the serenity before the school holiday crowds arrive.

WHERE: Byfield National Park

7. KEPPEL KRAKEN

SUMMER FUN: Cool down beachside at the Keppel Kraken on Anzac Parade, Yeppoon. Contributed

The Keppel Kracken has roared to life this summer and is a favourite among Yeppoon families.

Let the kids run wild under the water spurts and treat them to an ice cream at New Zealand Natural after a big day. Situated right on the Yeppoon Main Beach, it's only a 40 minute drive from Rocky.

WHERE: Anzac Parade, Yeppoon

8. CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Christmas is fast approaching which means its time to look at the amazing displays across the region. This photo was taken at 352 Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens. Contributed

Christmas is upon us and so are the fairy lights.

Take the family for a drive around your area to see the festive spirit as the day gets closer.

Walnut Drive is a must-see in the Rocky region.

WHERE: All across the region

9. READ WITH ME

SIP a cuppa and enjoy a cake as you learn to develop your baby or toddler's language and pre-reading skills.

This fun, interactive and relaxed event is held from 10am to 11am.

Try some new rhymes and learn some simple steps how you can make reading an important part of your child's life.

WHERE: North Rockhampton Library at 154 Berserker St.

10. EMU PARK GALLERY

Potter Ro Attwell has joined the Emu Park Art Gallery where her work is on display. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK111213cart2

THEIR exhibits feature quality artwork from local artists.

Open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm, entry is free.

WHERE: 42 Pattison St, Emu Park

TOMORROW:

11. CHRISTMAS CRAFT

IF you're all tuckered out after a day of free events, book this one in for tomorrow.

Come along to the North Rockhampton Library to create a special Christmas craft item for yourself or a gift.

Open to people aged 3 to 15 years, the free event goes from 10-11am on Thursday, December 14.

THIS WEEK:

12. YEPPOON SKATE PARK RE-OPENING

The new Yeppoon Skate Park will be officially re-opened in Appleton Park on December 16. Contributed

CELEBRATE the re-opening of the Yeppoon Skate Park with a sausage sizzle, ice-cream, drinks and give-aways.

Chameleon Skateboards will be conducting an aged skate contest as well as demos by the team on the day, Saturday, December 16.

The free event officially starts at 1pm, but competition registration is open from 10am-11am.

Competiton Registration from 10am-11am .

Skateboarding Heats from 11am-1.30pm Under 12, 16s, Open

Skateboard Finals under 12, 16, opens from 3pm onwards

Chameleon Skateboarding Demonstrations on the day, time TBA

WHERE: Appleton Park, Yeppoon

13. UNDER-THE-STARS MOVIES:

CENTRAL Queensland families are in for a big, free, under-the-stars surprise.

An outdoor screening featuring Son of Big Foot and Wonder, which is still in cinemas, is coming to the Rockhampton Music Bowl this month.

The event is delivered and hosted by Optus to bring locals together and create some Christmas excitement.

The Telco will also unveil a giant, secret gift at the Movies Under the Stars night on Sunday, December 17 with pre-screening entertainment and give aways from 4.30pm.

You do not need to purchase tickets, just pack your picnic blanket and come along and enjoy the films.

Register at http://offer.optus.com.au/bigmovies/.

WHERE: Rockhampton Music Bowl at Nuttall St, Parkhurst