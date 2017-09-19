10 fun things to do this school holidays in Rocky

1. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and Zoo - Arguably the most fun you can have for free in Rockhampton. Take in the beautiful gardens, see the the zoo animals and be sure to be around at chimpanzee feeding time. 93 Spencer St, The Range. Phone: 4932 9000

Chimp at Rockhampton Zoo. Melanie Plane

2. Flip Out Rockhampton - Spring into the world of trampolines and get fit while you have fun. There are arcade machines and other activities to keep the kids entertained. 19 Dooley St, Rockhampton. Phone: 0432 803 071

3. Funzone - Ten pin bowling, laser tag or playing a game of pool or any of the arcade games, there's heaps to keep the kids busy here. 47 Charles St, Rockhampton. Phone: 49214733

4. FLOW Visitors Centre - Learning is fun in this hands on, interactive space to take your children to learn about region's ecosystem with knowledgeable and helpful staff ready to answer your questions. 80 East St, Rockhampton. Phone: 4999 2800

Cr Cherie Rutherford with a beautiful blue and golden Macaws at the Rockhampton Zoo. Allan Reinikka ROK070416amacaws1

5. Mount Archer Lookout - Take a scenic drive up Mt Archer and take in the spectacular view from the top and wander along some of the gentle walking tracks in the area. Pilbeam Drv, Rockhampton. Phone: 1300 130 372

6. Gamers Lounge Cafe - Plenty of fun to be had playing a large selection of retro video games on a per-hour charge while sipping on one of the best cups of coffee in town. 93 Denham St, Rockhampton. Phone: 4922 7377

7. Capricorn Caves - Take an easy walking tour or a wild caving adventure through amazing tropical limestone caves with a natural beauty. 30 Olsen's Caves Rd, The Caves. Phone: 4934 2883

8. Great Keppel Island - Jump on a ferry across to a GKI bushwalk, take in the beautiful flora and fauna and visit 17 white sand beaches with inviting swimming, snorkelling and diving. Ferries depart: Waterline Way, Rosslyn. Phone: 4847 6350

9. Keppel Kraken - As temperatures start to rise, come along to a fabulous free water park for the kids in Yeppoon. With barbecue areas, lots of undercover seating, it is right on the foreshore. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon

KEPPEL KRAKEN: Will be a popular this school holidays. Amy Haydock

10. Second World War Memorial Aquatic Centre - Rockhampton has its own place for the kids to cool off with a recently built waterpark play area and indoor and outdoor pools you can enjoy the water without the sun. 4 Sir Raymond Huish Drv, Rockhampton. Phone: 4922 1981