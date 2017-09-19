29°
News

10 fun things to do this school holidays in Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON ZOO: Novatel a resident koala and Life Science Coordinator Graeme Strachan.
ROCKHAMPTON ZOO: Novatel a resident koala and Life Science Coordinator Graeme Strachan. Chris Ison ROK011215ckoala1
Leighton Smith
by

1. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and Zoo - Arguably the most fun you can have for free in Rockhampton. Take in the beautiful gardens, see the the zoo animals and be sure to be around at chimpanzee feeding time. 93 Spencer St, The Range. Phone: 4932 9000

Chimp at Rockhampton Zoo.
Chimp at Rockhampton Zoo. Melanie Plane

2. Flip Out Rockhampton - Spring into the world of trampolines and get fit while you have fun. There are arcade machines and other activities to keep the kids entertained. 19 Dooley St, Rockhampton. Phone: 0432 803 071

3. Funzone - Ten pin bowling, laser tag or playing a game of pool or any of the arcade games, there's heaps to keep the kids busy here. 47 Charles St, Rockhampton. Phone: 49214733

4. FLOW Visitors Centre - Learning is fun in this hands on, interactive space to take your children to learn about region's ecosystem with knowledgeable and helpful staff ready to answer your questions. 80 East St, Rockhampton. Phone: 4999 2800

Cr Cherie Rutherford with a beautiful blue and golden Macaws at the Rockhampton Zoo.
Cr Cherie Rutherford with a beautiful blue and golden Macaws at the Rockhampton Zoo. Allan Reinikka ROK070416amacaws1

5. Mount Archer Lookout - Take a scenic drive up Mt Archer and take in the spectacular view from the top and wander along some of the gentle walking tracks in the area. Pilbeam Drv, Rockhampton. Phone: 1300 130 372

6. Gamers Lounge Cafe - Plenty of fun to be had playing a large selection of retro video games on a per-hour charge while sipping on one of the best cups of coffee in town. 93 Denham St, Rockhampton. Phone: 4922 7377

7. Capricorn Caves - Take an easy walking tour or a wild caving adventure through amazing tropical limestone caves with a natural beauty. 30 Olsen's Caves Rd, The Caves. Phone: 4934 2883

8. Great Keppel Island - Jump on a ferry across to a GKI bushwalk, take in the beautiful flora and fauna and visit 17 white sand beaches with inviting swimming, snorkelling and diving. Ferries depart: Waterline Way, Rosslyn. Phone: 4847 6350

9. Keppel Kraken - As temperatures start to rise, come along to a fabulous free water park for the kids in Yeppoon. With barbecue areas, lots of undercover seating, it is right on the foreshore. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon

KEPPEL KRAKEN: Will be a popular this school holidays.
KEPPEL KRAKEN: Will be a popular this school holidays. Amy Haydock

10. Second World War Memorial Aquatic Centre - Rockhampton has its own place for the kids to cool off with a recently built waterpark play area and indoor and outdoor pools you can enjoy the water without the sun. 4 Sir Raymond Huish Drv, Rockhampton. Phone: 4922 1981

Topics:  2nd world war memorial aquatic centre capricorn caves flip out rockhampton flow visitors centre funzone gamers lounge cafe great keppel island keppel kraken mount archer lookout rockhampton botanic gardens and zoo school holiday fun school holidays school holidays activities

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ man on the long road to retribution after run ins with the law

CQ man on the long road to retribution after run ins with the...

It's never too late to turn things around.

More 'tough news' as Sibelco announces Rocky job cuts

The Sibelco Magnesia processing plant at Parkhurst near Rockhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Affordable energy supply cited by Sibelco as they announced the cuts

Family's horror: 'We've been living in a toxic asbestos hell since Debbie'

Nathan and Amanda Van Stralen with their children Leo and Luna outside their Slade Point home.

Cyclone Debbie causes more heartache for family.

UPDATE: Gracemere man suffers serious head injury after CQ roof fall

A 53-year-old Gracemere man was airlifted from a Rolleston farm with a significant cut to his head and suspected further cranial and spinal issues after a fall on Monday, September 18.

The man was airlifted with suspected further head, spinal injuries.

Local Partners