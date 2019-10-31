10-goal epic stuns football world

Liverpool have come from behind late to triumph over Arsenal in a 10-goal epic that ended in penalty shootout drama.

Shkodran Mustafi scored a shocking own goal to give Liverpool an early lead in the Carabao Cup - but Arsenal fans were far from surprised.

The German defender poked the ball into his own net to pile the pressure on Unai Emery's men after just six minutes.

Ex-Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain charged down the right flank before he delivered a ball into the box.

Mustafi looked set to clear the danger as Anfield youngster Rhian Brewster closed him down.

But the defender - who has insisted he is not the second worst defender in the world - had other ideas.

As he attempted to kick the ball with his right boot, it rebounded off his left knee and flew past Emiliano Martinez.

However, after two more goals from hot-shot youngster Gabriel Martinelli, Liverpool won a questionable penalty through what looked like a dive from another youngster, Harvey Elliott.

With no VAR available in the Carabao Cup, James Milner converted the penalty to level the game up.

But he wasn't the hero for very long as his poor back-pass allowed Mesut Ozil to roll back the years with a stunning assist for Ainsley Maitland-Niles to score.

Again, the two-goal advantage was short-lived as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi but scored fine goals - the Ox's was the pick of the bunch, exactly a week after producing some similar brilliance in the Champions League.

But it was left to Matty Willock to steal the show with a moment of his own brilliance as he curled his strike into the top corner of the net, beyond a helpless Caoimhin Kelleher.