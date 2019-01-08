10 golden facts about sunflowers you really need to know

An emerging Warwick photographer Samaria captured this amazing photo of a bring sunflower near Allora.

THEY are the happiest plant around, the spread joy and cheer.

But here's a few little things you might not know about sunflowers.

1. Sunflowers usually sprout within 10 days of being planted and take between 80 and 120 days to grow to full size.

2. Across Australia, the sunny crop covered a production area of 21,000 ha at last count. This is 4,000 more than the previous summer.

3. The spiral formation of seeds in a sunflower almost always follows the Fibonacci sequence.

4. A sunflower head is made up of 1000 to 2000 individual flowers which are joined at the base.

5. The black seeds obtained from the crop are used to make oil and striped seeds are used for making things like bread, crackers and other snack foods.

6. Sunflower petals come in different shades.

7. This unique plant tracks the sun by a process called 'heliotropism'. It is said they face east in the morning and follow the sun as the earth moves throughout the day.

8. In Mexico, sunflowers were thought to soothe chest pain.

9. In 2012, sunflower seeds were launched into space with US astronaut Don Pettit.

10. The amazing plant is versatile. You can use the flower head as a disposable scrubbing pad once the seeds have been removed.