10+ jobs to apply for in CQ right now

A welding apprenticeship is among the positions available in Rocky right now.

Engineer Waste Facilities and Services

An exciting opportunity has become available for a dynamic andambitious Engineer to join the Rockhampton

Regional Wasteand Recycling Section of Rockhampton Regional Council.

You will have relevant experience in the preparation of tender specifications, contract management and supervision, and the management of works programs, and have

a comprehensive knowledge of design, construction, operations and maintenance of infrastructure assets, preferably in waste infrastructure.

Traffic Engineer (fixed term full time)

Are you passionate about providing sustainable traffic and transport solutions for your local community? A

rare opportunity has become available for a TrafficEngineer to join Rockhampton Regional Council until February 2018.

Your technical knowledge and experience will assist in providing a range of traffic, transport and road safety investigation and assessment services for Council.

You use a solutions based approach to your work whilst undertaking complex traffic and road safety investigations, and also possess experience with relevant traffic and intersection analysis software(eg. ASIDRA).

Your qualifications and relevant experience will ensure your success in this role, with your eligibility for membership of Engineers Australia also highly regarded.

Operator Roles

WorkPac currently has roles for experienced operators available:

. Blackwater - Excavators & multi skilled operators

. Lower Bowen Basin - Dump trucks & multi-skilled operators

. Bowen Basin/Moranbah - Dump truck & multi-skilled operators

Applicants skills and qualifications:

. Minimum CAT 789 dump truck skill.

. Multi-skilled - Truck and dozer, grader, loader.

. Excavator - HIT 5500/5600

. Standard 11&Coal Board Medical

Different rosters and rates on offer. Visit workpac.com for more details or call your nearest business centre on 1300 967 572.

Diocesan Financial Controller

The Diocesan Finance Office is seeking an experienced senior accountant to lead the operations of the Finance Office and the Diocesan Development Fund and support the financial functions of other Diocesan agencies and parishes.

Applications close: COB Monday, 27th March 2017. Please see our website http://www.rok.catholic.net.au/employment.html.

Welding Apprenticeship

Advantage Welding & Machining have an apprenticeship available.

The applicant must be self-motivated, keen to learn, have a good grasp of Maths and an eye for detail.

The applicant will learn specialised welding and precision machining on manual and CNC machines.

Drivers Licence is preferred. Please forward Resume to: Advantage Welding & Machining 5 Waurn Street Kawana Qld 4701

Multiple positions

Butler Partners is seeking full-time experienced staff to join their Rockhampton Office/Laboratory for an immediate start.

Geotechnical Engineer:

Excellent opportunities exist for a Geotechnical Engineer (preferably with 2-3 years' experience) to join our team.

You will work on a wide range of commercial, industrial, residential, resource/mining and infrastructure projects. The position offers the opportunity to advance to a more senior engineering position, with full support, training and professional development being provided by the Company.

Senior Office Manager:

The position would ideally suit an experienced all-rounder with the role consisting of providing efficient office administration, assisting our professional staff with documentation preparation, accounts administration, travel arrangements, human resources and managing the day-to-day operation of an engineering office.

Soil Technicians:

To be successful in this position, you must have the ability to work as part of a team, competent in performing a wide range of AS/MR test methods, experienced in Level 1 Supervision, intermediate computer knowledge and the ability to work outside standard hours of operations to meet project demands.

Applicants would preferably hold a current Qld Radiation Health Licence, Cert III in Laboratory Skills/Techniques and manual Drivers Licence

Please send resumes to eweekers@butlerpartners.com.au

Full Time Conveyancing Clerk

Must be experienced.

Please email resume reception@camschroderlawyers.com.au.

Labourer- Permanent Full Time

Undertake a wide range of maintenance and construction tasks associated with Livingstone Shire Council's infrastructure.

Great team environment

9 day fortnight

Applications close midnight 13 March 2017.

Storeperson

Casual position.

Must be available to work weekends

Must be fit

Junior rates apply

Prepared to work public holidays

Please contact 0409 050 066 or email admin@capice.com.au.

Concreters/Labourers

Required for Immediate Start in Rockhampton region. Phone 0417 645 266.

Electrical and Mechanical Technicians

MCC are seeking Electrical and Mechanical Trade Qualified Technicians to support their Ultra Class Truck Fleet in the Central Queensland Coal Basin.

Desirable:

5 years experience with diesel electric Ultra class trucks

BMA site access and inductions

Siemens experience

MTU engine experience

Hydraulics experienced

All applications, please direct to: HR@mccglobal.com.au.