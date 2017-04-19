10 jobs to apply for in CQ right now

Cleaning positions are available in CQ right now.

Coal Technicians

PREPLAB TESTING SERVICES PTY LTD, an independent coal and mineral testing company has vacancies for Permanent and Casual Coal Technicians. These positions will be based in both our Rockhampton and Gladstone sites.

Duties will include preparation and analysis of coal samples. Previous coal preparation/testing is ideal, and qualifications such as Coal Board Medicals and S11 Inductions are preferred.

Good mathematical and communication skills are required. The position will involve shift work.

Email your application to admin@preplab.com.au or in writing to the Manager, Preplab Testing Services Pty Ltd., PO Box 230 Gladstone 4680. Applications close 24th April 2017.

Traffic controllers

Evolution has been awarded several large contracts and is seeking Level 1 & Level 2 Traffic Controllers for immediate start.

To be considered you must hold the relevant traffic control licences, white card and valid driver's licence.

Please email your resume to recruitment@theevolutiongroup.com.au.

Teacher

Emmaus College is seeking applications for a full time continuing position to commence in term 3, 2017. Suitable applicants will have teaching combinations of Biology, Junior Science and Religious Education.

Applications can be forwarded to employment@emmaus.qld.edu.au with Covering Letter, Resume and three contactable referees.

Manager Parks

Rockhampton Regional Council is seeking a senior leader who has experience in Parks/Horticulture and who is passionate about service delivery.

You are a democratic, inclusive manager whose logical thinking and technical knowledge

will motivate others to achieve goals.

You are familiar with all aspects of parks operations and have proven experience managing significant projects through to completion within budget and required time frames.

Your financial analysis and business acumen ensure you develop strategic initiatives which make the best use of financial resourcesand maximises outcomes for the community.

Coordinator Corporate Improvement and Strategy

Do you have significant experience overseeing corporate policy and governance and are looking to take your career to the next level? In this role you will be responsible for managing Rockhampton Regional Council's corporate governance function including implementing systems, policies and procedure which meet legislative requirements.

Your legal knowledge and background will assist in providing critical advice regarding legislation, contracts and Local Government law interpretation. You will have a demonstrated ability to deliver strategically-focused, legislatively-compliant governance solutions across an organisation.

Civil Designer

Take the next step in your career while enjoying the Livingstone lifestyle!

Livingstone Shire Council are looking for a Civil Designer to provide a range of investigation, survey, design, drafting and documentation services associated with municipal infrastructure and other projects undertaken by the Civil Design Unit.

You will enjoy the benefits of:

. Permanent Full Time

. QLGIA Level 5

. Dynamic team environment

Cleaners

UGL is seeking Industrial and Domestic Cleaners to join our team on a casual basis for a short term Power Station Project at Stanwell Power Station, commencing late May and June. To

be successful, you will need to be locally based, hold a current Manual drivers license, adhere to a strict site alcohol/drug policy including pre-employment testing and random testing on site.

Confined Spaces and/or Working at Heights qualifications are an advantage. Non-smoking site.

To apply, please send current resume including all certificates and licenses to Recruitment.Stanwell@ugllimited.com

Media Sales Consultant (Rockhampton)

News Corp is Australia's largest media company operating over 150 house-hold name brands across print, digital and

multimedia.

The position involves multi media advertising via either face-to-fact or over the phone in both digital and print, while

servicing the needs of local businesses.

You will also work closely with clients to achieve and exceed customer expectations, maintaining and growing a client base whilst actively seeking out new business opportunities.

If you thrive in a challenging role while maintaining the highest level of professionalism you will embrace this great opportunity to join our progressive organization.

The ideal applicant will need to possess the following:

A background of demonstrated achievement in a sales or related field is highly desirable

A desire to work with clients in achieving their objectives

A fundamental belief in the value of advertising

Ability to multitask and work to tight deadlines

An empathy for customer service and desire to provide solution and opportunity

Outgoing personality and high level of communication and negotiation skills both written and oral

Strong customer service and telesales skills

Knowledge of the needs of the market and the ability to develop new opportunities

Current driver's licence

Self-motivation and boundless energy

Aptitude for digital media and technological developments in advertising

A generous package will be negotiated with the successful applicant including salary plus a commission scheme that rewards performance.

Please email your application to: jens.kraeft@capnews.com.au by COB Friday 5 May 2017. Confidential phone enquiries welcome on 07 4930 4201

The Morning Bulletin is an equal opportunity employer.

Occupational Health and Safety Officers - Construction

JM Kelly Builders is a Rockhampton-based mid-tier commercial construction company undertaking projects throughout Queensland and Northern NSW.

Due to the pending retirement of our WHSE Compliance Manager, a unique opportunity has presented itself for an experienced HSE Manager to join our company.

You will be a person with the demonstrated capability to provide a high level of support to our management team and will be experienced at forming and reviewing WHSE policy and procedures.

Responsibilities will include:

Being the company's WHSE expert providing leadership and advice;

Developing SWMS and Safe Work instructions;

Reporting of safety performance on company WHSE management system;

Implementing the WHSE policy, management plans, systems and procedures;

Conducting and/or coordinating site inspections, reviews and audits;

Managing incident reporting and investigations;

Providing guidance and support to project managers and managers of associated business units;

Being the company representative at WHSE events as needed.

Necessary skills, experience and qualifications:

Cert IV OHS qualified (Diploma or more will be ideal) Cert IV TAE will be an advantage. 5 years' commercial construction experience. Strong written, verbal and computer literacy skills. Rockhampton-based or prepared to relocate for the position.

If you are interested please apply by providing a brief letter of introduction, current resume and contact details of 2 referees who can comment on your recent performance.

Shift Supervisor

City Beach Shift Supervisors are responsible supporting the Store Manager and Duty Manager in controlling and managing five (5) store KPI's in their store location. A position is available in Rockhampton.

To be considered you must have:

Twelve (12) months previous management experience

Outstanding customer service

Ability to effectively lead, develop and succession plan a team

Ability to confidently resolve conflict

An understanding of loss prevention strategies and how they are applied to minimise loss

An understanding of visual merchandising techniques and principals

An appreciation and understanding of the youth market and youth culture

Formal qualifications in Retail (Cert III or higher) is highly desirable

Apply at www.citybeach.com.au/careers/