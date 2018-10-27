Menu
Ellie Scholl with hail that fell at Mutdapilly.
10 minutes of hail, rain and wind

26th Oct 2018 5:05 PM
HAIL rained down on the residents of Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Purga and Mutdapilly on Thursday night.

The storm hit just before 7pm and brought strong winds and rain as well as golf-ball sized ice.

Harrisville residents said the hail storm lasted about 10 minutes.

Taj Bennett said the hail sounded like small rocks falling on the tin roof.

"The storm built up to sound like bricks falling on the roof and the lightning and thunder was non-stop every second," Mr Bennett said.

Some homeowners reported broken glass and damaged cars.

Large hail stones were reported near Mutdapilly school, at Warrill View, and along Middle Rd in Purga.

