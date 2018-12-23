10 of the best CQ sports stories in 2018

Former NRL star Dave Taylor joined the CQ Capras on a two-year contract.

IT'S been another big year on the Central Queensland sporting stage, with some stellar performances from both individuals and teams at local and elite level.

We have compiled a list of 10 stories from 2018 which reflect the sporting diversity, rich talent and high regard in which our region is held.

Capras sign 181-game NRL star

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras started the year with a bang, announcing the signing of former NRL and Origin star Dave Taylor.

The Rockhampton product, dubbed the 'Coal Train', had headed overseas to join the Toronto Wolfpack at the end of the 2017 season but was released from his $1 million contract on January 18.

Then Capras coach Kim Williams described Taylor's recruitment as a "massive coup” for the club when he fronted media to make the announcement in February.

People from all over the region came to support the Doin' it for Dolly charity rodeo in Springsure. Kristy A D Gibson

Community rallies to raise $100,000

One of the biggest events ever seen in the Central Queensland town of Springsure raised more than $100,000 for the Dolly's Dream Foundation.

The Springsure Showgrounds turned a shade of blue as more than 290 competitors and 5000-plus spectators saddled up for the Doin' it for Dolly Charity Rodeo in February.

The event was organised by Shannon Bleakley and Dan Roberts, who felt compelled to act after 14-year-old Amy "Dolly” Everett took her own life in January.

Nebo's Pete Comiskey on Paris at the Willinga Park World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft. Willinga Park/Stephen Mowbray

CQ campdrafter celebrates huge pay day

Central Queensland grazier Pete Comiskey enjoyed the biggest pay day of his celebrated campdrafting career in May.

He won $100,000 cash, an $8000 gold buckle and a $6000 custom-made saddle after piloting his 10-year-old mare Paris to victory at the Willinga Park World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft.

The 47-year-old, who has won 22 Australian champion open rider titles, said the world championship win was one of the highlights of his career.

Rockhampton's Ellyse O'Connor on her way to winning the inaugural Kay Wharton Fastest Female Category in the 2018 Tatts Finke Desert Race. CONTRIBUTED

Rockhampton rider races into history

Rockhampton's Ellyse O'Connor etched her name into the history books when she won the inaugural Kay Wharton Fastest Female Category in the 2018 Tatts Fink Desert Race in June.

O'Connor overcame the blinding dust, testing terrain and a series of crashes to lead home the 15 female competitors and finish 291st in the 650-strong field of bikes in the gruelling off-road challenge.

"It's definitely the hardest thing I've ever done,” the experienced motocross specialist declared on returning from the iconic Northern Territory event.

The Hockeyroos will be in action at next year's Oceania Cup, which will be held in Rockhampton. World Sport Pics

Rockhampton scores major hockey event

Central Queensland hockey fans will be treated to international hockey at its best next year after Rockhampton was chosen to host the Oceania Cup and the Intercontinental Hockey5s.

Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barb Knowles was instrumental in formulating the successful bid.

It had been her dream to bring international hockey back to the city after it successfully hosted a two-Test series between Australia and South Korea in 2006.

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold poses for a photograph after winning the Dally M Coach of the Year Award in Sydney. DAN HIMBRECHTS

Coach takes out NRL's top gig in first season

Rockhampton's Anthony Seibold was named the Dally M Coach of the Year award after an incredible debut season at South Sydney.

Seibold, 43, masterminded a remarkable form reversal at the Rabbitohs, taking them to the finals series after their 12th-placed finish in 2017.

After an incredible campaign in his first season at the helm, Seibold took the Red and Green to the Club's first Preliminary Final since 2014 and its first Finals series since 2015.

It was a fitting reward for the journeyman who served an 11-year apprenticeship at clubs in Australia and the UK before realising his dream of becoming an NRL head coach.

Wanderers' player/coach Aaron Harmsworth in his team's grand final win over Souths. Allan Reinikka ROK080918ahockey1

Wonder team makes it 14 straight titles

Wanderers A1 men continued their stranglehold on the Rockhampton Hockey Association competition, winning a record 14th straight premiership.

The Aaron Harmsworth-coached side scored a commanding 9-1 win over Southern Suburbs in the season decider at Kalka Shades in September.

Harmsworth and midfielder Andrew Landsberg have been there for every year of the dynasty.

The fathers of five players in the victorious 2018 side have also been involved in the incredible premiership run.

Yeppoon golfer Jake McLeod booked a ticket to the British Open with his third-placing in the Asutralian Open. BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Fantastic fortnight for Yeppoon golfer

November was a month to remember for Yeppoon golfer Jake McLeod.

The 24-year-old broke through for his first professional title win at the NSW Open, during which he shot a course record 10-under-par 62 in the third round at the Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club.

A week later he finished third at the Australian Open, pocketing $84,000 in prize money and, more importantly, earning a start at next year's British Open courtesy of his top-three finish.

Clermont's Aaron Kleier on Armed and Dangerous at the PBR grand finals in Townsville. Elise Derwin

Clermont bull rider the country's best

Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier was riding high after being crowned the 2018 PBR Australia national champion in November.

The 21-year's third placing at the PBR grand finals in Townsville secured the coveted title.

Dubbed "Mr Consistency”, Kleier rode more bulls than anyone else on the PBR Australia tour this year, going 46-for-80 and finishing the season with a solid 57.5 ride percentage.

Jockey Adam Hyeroninmus rides Belflyer to victory in The Kosciuszko. SIMON BULLARD

$685K win for Thangool-owned race horse

A six-strong syndicate from Thangool had 685,000 reasons to celebrate after their horse, Belflyer, won the inaugural $1.3 million The Kosciuszko in Sydney's Randwick Racecourse in October.

The seven-year-old gelding stormed home on a heavy track to win by half a length from Suncraze and claim the $685,000 first prize.

Bought as a tried horse from a bloodstock agent in Melbourne in April 2016 for just $15,000, Belflyer's win took his gross earnings to almost $970,000.

