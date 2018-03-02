10 people hospitalised after truck & bus crash on Bruce Hwy

Photos from the scene of a crash last night near Ogmore where 10 people were taken to hospital.

Photos from the scene of a crash last night near Ogmore where 10 people were taken to hospital. WIN NEWS CQ

UPDATE 8.55am: TWO people remain in Rockhampton Hospital after the bus they were on was side-swiped by a truck on the Bruce Hwy.

A spokesperson from the hospital said most passengers had been released but two still remained in a stable condition.

Queensland Police Service said Forensic Crash Unit were investigating the cause of the crash.

INITIAL STORY: TEN people were rushed to hospital early this morning after a serious crash between a truck and a bus on a major highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called out the scene of the Ogmore crash by Queensland Police Service around 1.45am.

Photos from the scene of a crash last night near Ogmore where 10 people were taken to hospital. WIN NEWS CQ

The B-Double truck reportedly side-swiped a Greyhound bus just north of Marlborough.

Paramedics transported 10 people with minor injuries to Rockhampton Hospital.

More to come.