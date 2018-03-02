10 people hospitalised after truck & bus crash on Bruce Hwy
UPDATE 8.55am: TWO people remain in Rockhampton Hospital after the bus they were on was side-swiped by a truck on the Bruce Hwy.
A spokesperson from the hospital said most passengers had been released but two still remained in a stable condition.
Queensland Police Service said Forensic Crash Unit were investigating the cause of the crash.
INITIAL STORY: TEN people were rushed to hospital early this morning after a serious crash between a truck and a bus on a major highway.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called out the scene of the Ogmore crash by Queensland Police Service around 1.45am.
The B-Double truck reportedly side-swiped a Greyhound bus just north of Marlborough.
Paramedics transported 10 people with minor injuries to Rockhampton Hospital.
More to come.