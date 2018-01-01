10 Rocky and Yeppoon projects to get excited about in 2018

IT'S the start of a new year and there's plenty of reasons to be excited in the Rockhampton and Yeppoon regions.

Here are 10 projects set to make 2018 a year to remember.

1. Kershaw Gardens

Kershaw Gardens was left devastated after Tropical Cyclone Marcia hit Central Queensland in February 2015.

A large portion of trees and plants were destroyed, pathways ripped up and structures significantly damaged.

The $11 million Kershaw Gardens upgrade was a joint funded project between council and the Queensland Government's Building our Regions program.

Kershaw Gardens has undergone rectification works to the northern and central sections.

It is expected to be completed around May.

The revamped gardens will include a water play area themed around the Fitzroy River; exciting playgrounds for all ages including nature play area; a new, modern monorail and free Wi-Fi among many attractions.

BIRD'S EYE: The artist concept of what the Kershaw Gardens will look like. contributed

2. Yeppoon foreshore lagoon

The new Yeppoon Lagoon project is another highly anticipated project set to be delivered in 2018.

The pavilion building is under construction and will overlook a swimming lagoon as part of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project.

Tenancies for the restaurant and bar will be available from March.

Interested business operators are encouraged to lodge their expressions of interest until January 17, 2018.

The new lagoon precinct is expected to be fully completed and operational by early April.

3. Aldi

Supermarket giant Aldi has already begun the tender process for its South Rockhampton site which is set to be a 2000 square metre complex on a vacant block on Gladstone Rd, next to Fantastic Furniture.

Meanwhile, the supermarket chain is waiting for the outcome of a legal dispute lodged by Stockland Property Management against Rockhampton Regional Council and the land owner for its second Rockhampton store in North Rockhampton.

The dispute will be in mediation in February.

Although no completion date has been publicly revealed, Rockhampton shoppers are hoping the south Rockhampton store, at least, will be opened sometime this year.

ALDI: Aldi could open its doors in Rocky this year. CONTRIBUTED

4. Gallery Apartments

Construction on the $20 million Gallery Apartments project in Rockhampton is well advanced.

The 10-level building is situated in the heart of Rockhampton's CBD along Victoria Parade and will include underground car parking.

The project, which is being developed by the same people who delivered The Edge and The Empire, is set for completion this year.

GOING UP: An artist's impression of the finished Gallery Apartments. Work on the project starts by the end of the month. Contributed

5. Rockhampton Hospital car park

Rockhampton Hospital is constructing a new multi-level car park that will provide 597 parking spaces to staff, patients and visitors to the hospital.

This car park will be located on the site of the current main car parking lot near the main entrance to the hospital.

The works started last month and will continue for approximately 18 months.

While the project won't be completed this calendar year, a large portion of the work is expected to be finalised on what has been one of the region's residents biggest frustrations in recent years.

The concept plan for the new multi-level Rockhampton Hospital car park. CQ Health

6. Adani Carmichael Mine project

Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine project is set to deliver big time for the Rockhampton region after the mining giant announced last year it had selected the city as one of two bases for its fly-in, fly-out operation.

While funding for the mine has been the focus of much political attention in recent months, the company has repeatedly said it remains committed to the $16 billion project.

It is expected to see an estimated 10,000 direct and indirect jobs delivered.

Rockhampton and Townsville will be FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine. Rockhampton Regional Council

7. William St residential development

At the beginning of last year, Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk announced a housing project on William St, the first major development in the $14 million CBD Living Project in the heart of Rockhampton City.

The eight to 12-storey structure, which will be mixed between residential and commercial spaces, will be built on the corner of William and Bolsover Sts.

Its intended completion date for the joint project between the state government and Rockhampton Regional Council was between the end of 2017 through to the end of 2018.

A preliminary design of the 37 William St site

8. LOFT on the Lane

LOFT on the Lane is a 10-storey development which is set to join Rockhampton's CBD skyline.

Two bedroom apartments, which will be located on the corner of Archer St and Quay Lane are starting from $315,000.

It will include two levels of parking and eight storeys of accommodation.

CBD: Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

9. Riverbank revitalisation

The Rockhampton riverbank revitalisation extends from the upper and lower banks of the Fitzroy River along Quay St between Fitzroy and William Sts and Denham St.

The project is being completed in two stages; the Upper Bank is Stage 1 which was finalised in late 2017 and the Lower Bank, Stage 2, is due for completion in the first quarter of 2018.

STEP CLOSER: Artist impression of the riverbank redevelopment

10. Mt Morgan Mine reopening

In September last year, the Rockhampton Regional Council approved the company's proposed haulage route to transfer pyrites from the historic mine site to Gladstone.

Carbine Resources is pending final approvals and finance in 2018.

The company has spent $11.2 million on the project so far and is committed to about 120 construction jobs and 70 ongoing operating roles.