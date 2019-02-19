Menu
IMPRESSIVE RUN: Captain Aaron Harmsworth has been part of Rockhampton's 10 straight title wins.
10 straight for Rocky: 'We pride ourselves on these games'

Pam McKay
19th Feb 2019 1:39 PM
CRICKET: Rockhampton has claimed its 10th straight CQ Champions title with an 83-run win over Gladstone in Sunday's grand final.

The victors piled on an impressive total of 5/278 before bowling their opposition out for 195 in the 46th over.

Skipper Aaron Harmsworth, who has been part of all 10 titles, said it was a great all-round performance.

"We pride ourselves on these games and it's always a good fight,” he said.

"We were a little bit more disciplined with the bat and the ball today and that showed.

"We put in the effort and we completed all three dimensions of the game.

"It was always going to be hard to chase down 280, it's a great total to put on the board.

"Anything over 200 was the goal so 278 was an absolute bonus and I knew we had the bowling group to back that up.”

Harmsworth said Rocky's game plan worked to a tee, and he had no hesitation in electing to bat on a perfect batting track after winning the toss.

Rockhampton opener Mark O'Keefe made 58.
Openers Luke Johnstone (61) and Mark O'Keefe (58) laid the foundation for a big total before Todd Harmsworth blasted a quick-fire 69 not out to accelerate the scoring towards the end of the innings.

"The two openers did a brilliant job. Any time your two openers are making 50 you're pretty happy in a 50-over game,” Harmsworth said.

"That's the discipline we're talking about - they stuck it out, they defended the good balls and put away the bad balls.

"Some brilliant running between the wickets and some clean hitting by Todd Harmsworth at the end propelled us to 278.”

The Rockhampton bowling attack then went to work, led by left-arm quick Kade Horan who earned the praise of his skipper.

"Kade Horan bowled really well. He took four wickets and bowled his 10 overs very accurately. He was a standout,” Harmsworth said.

