10 things to do in Central Queensland today

9AM - 12PM: Holiday Fun and Games at the Gym at Victoria Park Gymnastics and Trampoline Club. Perfect for children prep to 13 years. For ticket information visit www.vicpark.com.

9.30AM: Maggie Moo Music Rockhampton Christmas Special at the Rockhampton Baptist, Norman Road. We will be making some great art projects that we will be able to use with some of our Moo Music Christmas songs. There will be games, singing, dancing playing with interments and more. Visit www.maggiemoomusic.com.au.

10AM: Reid's Gallery and Gift Shop at Walter Reid Community Arts Centre.

10AM: Arts in the Park on Holidays at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event. Book at rockhamptontickets.com.au.

10AM: Sketching/Detail drawing at Inspirex Art, 49 East Street. $25 per person. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.

VISIT the Blackdown Tableland National Park. As the traditional home of the Ghungalu people, the Blackdown Tableland National Park is a place of ancient aboriginal art, deep gorges and scenic waterfalls. Phone 137 468 for more information.

ADMIRE the beauty that is Byfield State Forest. Byfield State Forest marks the start of the largest undeveloped area on the central Queensland coast. Phone 137 468 for more information.

BAG a barra in the heart of the city. Rockhampton's Fitzroy River is also steaming with a variety of fish species, dominated by barramundi.

TAKE a scenic walk along Emu Park's Centenary of ANZAC Memorial Walk. The boardwalk hugs the coastline and features information on the First World War's many major battles of war. At the lower end of the walk are several commemorative art installations and a gatehouse that honours locals who fought in WW1.

STEP back in time and visit the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Visitors will enjoy over 10 hectares of bushland - incorporating a charming township and timber cutters camp with original and recreated homesteads, buildings and businesses, together with great examples of vintage machinery and a range of friendly farm animals. Phone 4936 8680. See page 20 and 21 for more School holiday fun.