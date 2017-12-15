10 things to do in CQ this weekend

42nd Battalion Memorial Pool water slides will open on the weekend.

42nd Battalion Memorial Pool water slides will open on the weekend. Contributed

THERE certainly is a lot of exciting events this weekend.

We have compiled your ultimate guide to what's on in the region.

1. WATERSLIDES

The 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool Waterslide will officially open tomorrow from 10am on Berserker St in North Rockhampton.

The $1.3million project was jointly funded by Rockhampton Regional Council and the Queensland Government's Work's For Queensland Program.

There is a $2 entry on opening day.

2. GET CREATIVE

Creative Kids: Summer art sessions will take place at the Rockhampton Art Gallery from 9am today.

Summer art sessions are set to be held throughout December and January. They are designed to give you and your child a fun and interactive bonding experience.

3. RIVERSIDE CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

Riverside Christmas Festival on Quay Street are on today from 5pm.

This exciting event will showcasing a variety of cuisines and beverages, market stalls, free Santa photos and you can also make your own Christmas presents.

Live entertainment, rides and amusements will keep the entire family entertained.

4. CAROLS SPECTACTULAR

Carols Spectacular at Calvary Rocky will be held at Yeppoon State Primary School.

This free community event has something for everyone in your family and will include a petting zoo, jumping castle, face painting and free dinner.

5. OUTDOOR CINEMA

An outdoor cinema at Number 7 Dam in Mount Morgan will be a perfect night for the family to relax and enjoy the film, Alf.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase at this free event which will be held 7pm tonight.

6. MOVES UNDER THE STARS

Optus Movies Under the Stars at the Rockhampton Music Bowl will be held from 4:30pm on Sunday.

The free event will include two films including the newly-released Wonder, currently screening in cinemas and Son of Big Foot.

7. INCREDIBLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Sunday Lights of Christmas at the Cathedral College will be delivered nightly from December 17 to 23 at St. Joseph's Cathedral on William Street in Rockhampton.

The free 20-minute production will feature two parts; an eight minute animation from The Nutcracker and a Christmas themed slide show.

8. YEPPOON SKATE PARK RE-OPENING

The Yeppoon Skate Park re-opening at Appleton Park is taking place at 1pm tomorrow.

The free event will hold a skateboarding competition. Registration will be between from 10am to11am, with under 12s and 16s skateboarding heats from 11am to 1.30pm.

Open Skateboard Finals for under 12 and 16 opens from 3pm onwards.

There will also be chameleon skateboarding demonstrations on the day.

9. BEACH VOLLEYBALL FOR A CAUSE

The Livin Beach Volley Ball Charity Day will be held at the Indoor Sports Arena in Rockhampton.

The event organised to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention will be held at 9.30am tomorrow.

10. RAIL MUSEUM

At 9am on Sunday, the Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.