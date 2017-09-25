10 things to do in the Rocky region these holidays

THERE'S no reason for anyone to be bored these school holidays.

Here are 10 things to do in the Rocky region.

Mount Etna Caves National Park

You can visit this beautiful national park where you'll see limestone outcrops, decorated caves and rare bats.

Dreamtime Cultural Centre

Explore the dreamtime with fully guided tours. Located on the Bruce Highway, this local attraction is one not to miss.

ADMISSION PRICES

ADULTS $15.50

SENIORS $10.50

STUDENTS $ 7.50

CHILDREN $ 7.50

Pilbeam Theatre

If you're in town and want to see a show, come along for an evening of entertainment at the Pilbeam Theatre on Victoria Parade. You can visit seeitlive.com.au for information on current and upcoming shows.

Gracemere Saleyards

It wouldn't be a proper trip to the Beef Capital without checking out the famous Gracemere Saleyards located on Saleyards Road, off the Capricorn Highway in Gracemere.

Kershaw Botanical Gardens

Experience Kershaw Gardens with the whole family. You can have a picnic amongst the greenery while you watch the trucks go by or even exercise around the park. It's the simple things in life that truly matter.

Walter Reid Cultural Centre

Rockhampton's very own community arts and leisure centre is filled with entertainment for the whole family including, arts and crafts workshops, movie programs, photography, pottery, woodwork and rail modelling.

Recycled Paper Bead Jewellery Making School Holiday Workshop

If you are struggling to find something for your young daughter to do this school holidays, come along to the Emu Park Art Gallery where you'll join environmental artist Amber Countrymen for a colourful day filled with fun.

PONY CRAZY

Hosted by Capricorn Equestrian Centre and Trails at Mt Wheeler Road in Bondoola, this family friendly event includes pony rides, a colouring competition, sand pit, lasso, dress ups and a petting zoo with donkeys, Dozer and Cotton the steers, Polka Dot the goat.

MVH Group - Kids Basic First Aid

Held in Yeppoon, this important workshop will teach your child many important skills which include: Basic First Aid, how to call triple zero and the 'how to use the Emergency button on a mobile'. Bookings are essential.

School Holiday Activity: In the Picture

Held at Emu Park Library, this craft activity will bring out your creative side. You can frame it, hang it, stick it and even wear it! Bookings are essential. For more information, you can contact 4913 3850.