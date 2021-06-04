100+ JOBS: Where the work is if you’re willing to move

Fancy an escape from the regular nine to five? There are a horde of jobs on offer in remote Far North Queensland for those with the right skills.

A quick search of available jobs in the Far North has revealed more than a thousand positions on offer with a heavy emphasis on hospitality and healthcare.

In fact, both fields each account for more than 10 per cent of the advertised job pool at Seek.

A skills shortage and Covid have denuded the Far North of skilled hospitality staff, with restaurants and hotels crying out for kitchen staff during the peak season.

"I have a lot of temp assignments that have not been filled," Ed Karras of Top End Consultants said.

"If I had half a dozen more staff I could have them on full time."

In fact, the shortage of good chefs has impacted the operations of restaurants and hotels.

"There are a lot of hotels that are restricting their access to in house guests only," Mr Karras said.

"Australia has relied on backpacker chefs here for too long."

President of the Australian Culinary Federation's Cairns branch, Brian Down, said trainees could get a start as a basic cook by completing a Cert II in cookery at TAFE.

"You can complete courses quickly according to your ability," Mr Down said.

TAFE Queensland offers a Cert II in kitchen operations that is funded by the Federal Government's JobTrainer program.

JobTrainer funded Cert II courses are also available in healthcare, engineering, resources and mining and business administration; all areas that are crying out for staff in the Far North.

If you are willing to work further afield, more than 100 jobs have been advertised for remote locations.

Where are the remote jobs

Iron Range Cabins

Remembered: Iron Range Airport.

The aerodrome and accommodation centre near Lockhart River, a 25-minute drive to the Kutini Payamu National Park, has put the call out for a couple to carry out maintenance, airport operations and catering for a minimum 18-month term.

"This place is stunning, it is one of the most beautiful places in the country," an Iron Range spokeswoman said.

"Iron Range National Park is extraordinary."

Prerequisites

For maintenance and airport operations: Construction White Card, the ability to use Microsoft office, a current driver's licence.

For catering: Prior experience as a short-order cook, the ability to work under pressure to deliver a Monday to Friday lunch menu, morning and afternoon teas and the occasional dinner.

For details contact Iron Range Cabins on 4060 7147 or ircabins@lhrac.com.au

Bedarra Resort

Bedarra Island

Keen on snorkelling? Then cheffing at this picturesque resort on this private island might be the ticket.

Bedarra is found 5.4km south of Dunk Island off the Cassowary Coast.

Bedarra Island Resort is looking for a senior sous chef to help run the kitchen.

A senior sous is the right hand to the chef de cuisine and can be expected to run the assorted sections of a kitchen brigade.

With a salary of up to $85,000 plus accommodation, the package is attractive for an industry that has been defined by mediocre pay and long hours.

But given the high bar at Bedarra, the right candidate would be passionate and be on their game in a high pressure environment.

Bedarra Island Luxury resort and spa, Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia.

Prerequisites

Experience as a senior sous chef, preferably two years in a fine dining restaurant or resort (think Nu Nu or Tamarind), creativity, and the ability to perform kitchen administration, staff training and daily kitchen operations.

For details, email careers@bedarra.com.au

Aurukun accommodation and hospitality manager

L-R Dusty Miller, Dave Harrison, Tim White, Scott Perry and Max Bryan of Kapani Warrior

For those that love frontier life and fishing, a chance has opened to work with Kapani in Aurukun.

Kapani made a name for itself after the New Year's Day riots in Aurukun and facilitated the evacuation of displaced people fleeing clan violence.

The challenging role includes managing alternate accommodation for up to 20 Indigenous men and women in a remote bush setting and provide catering services.

But the job is not a run-of-the-mill hospitality role.

The right candidate would have a strong understanding of conflict management and an appreciation of Wik culture and traditions.

The full time role offers a salary of up to $74,999.

Prerequisites

Experience and qualifications in hospitality management and ability to work across agencies and an existingrealtionship with local stakeholders.

Torres Strait health care workers

Queensland Health staff in Bamaga in Cape York: Kelly Hope Puii, 2, during surgery at Bamaga Northern Peninsula Hospital to clean her ears and remove ademoids to fix her hearing, performed by ENT Registrar Raefe Gundelach and Theatre Nurse Catherine Issac with Dr Bernie Whitfield observing. Picture: Annette/Dew

A recruiting push has began for remote health care workers in the Torres Strait through the Torres and Cape Hospital Health Service.

Clinical nurses, nursing unit managers and nursing directors are sorely needed in Bamaga and the Torres Strait region.

Salaries vary according to the roles but are attractive compared to equivalent, urban roles.

A full time clinical nurse position has been offered with a salary of up to $101,000 plus a higher than average employer super contribution of 12.7 per cent.

Prerequisites

Nursing roles require a high level of professional competence and must provide proof of registration. A nursing degree can be knocked over in three years.

Torres and Cape Hinterland Helth Service roles also require proof of vaccination against measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chickenpox), pertussis (whooping cough) hepatitis B.

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/torres-cape

Outback trades

Groote Eylandt is Australia's third largest island and the largest in the Gulf of Carpentaria

An assortment of trades are in demand for Cape York work in mines and on road crews.

One role in particular would suit an outdoors lover looking for a couple of months' worth of remote work.

The South 32's Groote Eylandt Mining Company Operation is looking for a fill in field assistant to work FIFO from Cairns.

Groote Eyelandt in the Gulf of Carpentaria is the third largest island in Australia, excluding Tasmania, and home to the country's largest manganese mining operation.

The day shift role would last for two months and although mining experience is desirable, it is not essential.

Gemco's manganese mine on Groote Eylandt.

Prerequisites

The role would involve recording and updating data onto the mine exploration database and requires an open class manual drivers licence.

The right candidate would be self motivated, focused and a good communicator with basic computer skills.

For more details visit www.south32.net or email GEMCOcommunity@south32.net

Originally published as 100+ JOBS: Where the work is if you're willing to move