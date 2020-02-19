Menu
100 people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Jack Evans
19th Feb 2020 7:46 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Wednesday February 19.

(Key: Name – courtroom – time appearing)

Accoom, Richard Colin 1 2:00PM

Baker, Kevin Leslie 1 2:00PM

Barrett, Liam Connor 3 2:00PM

Bennett, Nathan John 1 2:00PM

Bird, Warren James 1 9:00AM

Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr 3 9:00AM

Blanch, Angela Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Blinco, Cherie Margaret, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, John Lionel Edward 3 10:00AM

Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM

Cash, Christopher Steven, Mr 1 2:00PM

Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr 1 2:00PM

Comyn, Christian John 1 2:00PM

Conroy, James Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cron, Helen Elizabeth 2 9:00AM

Davidson, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Micheal Anthony 1 2:00PM

Dixon, Reginald Charles 1 2:00PM

Dolan, Fiona June, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Dolan, Kershena Shonty 1 9:00AM

Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 2:00PM

Dougan, Layne Andrew 1 9:00AM

Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 2:00PM

George, Jesse Duncan 1 2:00PM

Grainger, Timothy Shane, Mr 1 2:00PM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 1 2:00PM

Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 2:00PM

Harbutt, Nicholas Jason John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hassall, David Matthew 1 2:00PM

Hay, Sandra Gail 1 2:00PM

Hill, Nikeytah Louise 1 2:00PM

Hobbs, Danielle Ashley Kennedy 1 2:00PM

Hudson, Monique Ericka 1 9:00AM

Huff, Cameron Troy 1 2:00PM

Hyde, David John 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Tiffany Annette 1 9:00AM

Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kassulke, Steven John Andrew, Mr 2 9:00AM

Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami 1 9:00AM

Kiernan, Kaytlin Lesley Maree 1 9:00AM

Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss 1 2:00PM

Kupke, Shane Michael, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 2:00PM

Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM

Leech, Daniel 1 9:00AM

Lennard, Megan Susan 1 9:00AM

Lister, David Shaquille 3 10:00AM

Lowien, Jordan Jack 1 2:00PM

Lowien, Luke Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Many, Neil Alfred, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 2:00PM

Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 9:00AM

Mcmahon, Liam Thomas 1 2:00PM

Mowen, Bevan Alan 1 2:00PM

Newcombe, Georgia Ann 1 2:00PM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM

Pakleppa, Kathryn Lee, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, Mr 1 2:00PM

Passmore, Christopher Mal 1 2:00PM

Peddell, Tom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pope, Alastaire Bevan 1 9:00AM

Pritchard, Michael Stephen, Mr 1 8:30AM

Randall, De-Elle Shae, Miss 1 2:00PM

Rayner, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Rebbeck, Darren James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Roy Micheal Yoren, Mr 1 2:00PM

Sansom, Ramana Louise 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 3 10:00AM

Saunders, Tristan Lindsay 3 10:00AM

Saunders, Tristian Lindsay 3 10:00AM

Smith, Grant Lee 1 8:30AM

Smith, Kim Doreen 3 10:00AM

Starikov, Corey James Russell 1 9:00AM

Story, Philip John 1 2:00PM

Stuart, Saphia Theresa 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Mitchell 2 9:00AM

Walker, Alexander William Jack, Mr 1 2:00PM

Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr 1 2:00PM

Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 2 9:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Welsh, Curtis Brian 1 9:00AM

West, Jacob Richard Donald 1 9:00AM

White, Alistair Paull, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whittaker, Joseph Henry 1 9:00AM

Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 3 10:00AM

Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 2:00PM

Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 1 2:00PM

Withers, Wilfred Powell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Woodrow, Kenneth Peter 1 2:00PM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
