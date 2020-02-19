100 people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Wednesday February 19.
(Key: Name – courtroom – time appearing)
Accoom, Richard Colin 1 2:00PM
Baker, Kevin Leslie 1 2:00PM
Barrett, Liam Connor 3 2:00PM
Bennett, Nathan John 1 2:00PM
Bird, Warren James 1 9:00AM
Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr 3 9:00AM
Blanch, Angela Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Blinco, Cherie Margaret, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, John Lionel Edward 3 10:00AM
Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM
Cash, Christopher Steven, Mr 1 2:00PM
Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr 1 2:00PM
Comyn, Christian John 1 2:00PM
Conroy, James Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cron, Helen Elizabeth 2 9:00AM
Davidson, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Micheal Anthony 1 2:00PM
Dixon, Reginald Charles 1 2:00PM
Dolan, Fiona June, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Dolan, Kershena Shonty 1 9:00AM
Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 2:00PM
Dougan, Layne Andrew 1 9:00AM
Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM
Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 2:00PM
George, Jesse Duncan 1 2:00PM
Grainger, Timothy Shane, Mr 1 2:00PM
Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 1 2:00PM
Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 2:00PM
Harbutt, Nicholas Jason John, Mr 1 2:00PM
Hassall, David Matthew 1 2:00PM
Hay, Sandra Gail 1 2:00PM
Hill, Nikeytah Louise 1 2:00PM
Hobbs, Danielle Ashley Kennedy 1 2:00PM
Hudson, Monique Ericka 1 9:00AM
Huff, Cameron Troy 1 2:00PM
Hyde, David John 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Tiffany Annette 1 9:00AM
Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kassulke, Steven John Andrew, Mr 2 9:00AM
Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami 1 9:00AM
Kiernan, Kaytlin Lesley Maree 1 9:00AM
Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss 1 2:00PM
Kupke, Shane Michael, Mr 1 2:00PM
Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 2:00PM
Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM
Leech, Daniel 1 9:00AM
Lennard, Megan Susan 1 9:00AM
Lister, David Shaquille 3 10:00AM
Lowien, Jordan Jack 1 2:00PM
Lowien, Luke Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Many, Neil Alfred, Mr 1 2:00PM
Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 2:00PM
Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 9:00AM
Mcmahon, Liam Thomas 1 2:00PM
Mowen, Bevan Alan 1 2:00PM
Newcombe, Georgia Ann 1 2:00PM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 2:00PM
Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM
Pakleppa, Kathryn Lee, Mrs 1 2:00PM
Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, Mr 1 2:00PM
Passmore, Christopher Mal 1 2:00PM
Peddell, Tom, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pope, Alastaire Bevan 1 9:00AM
Pritchard, Michael Stephen, Mr 1 8:30AM
Randall, De-Elle Shae, Miss 1 2:00PM
Rayner, Robert John 1 9:00AM
Rebbeck, Darren James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Richardson, Roy Micheal Yoren, Mr 1 2:00PM
Sansom, Ramana Louise 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 3 10:00AM
Saunders, Tristan Lindsay 3 10:00AM
Saunders, Tristian Lindsay 3 10:00AM
Smith, Grant Lee 1 8:30AM
Smith, Kim Doreen 3 10:00AM
Starikov, Corey James Russell 1 9:00AM
Story, Philip John 1 2:00PM
Stuart, Saphia Theresa 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Mitchell 2 9:00AM
Walker, Alexander William Jack, Mr 1 2:00PM
Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr 1 2:00PM
Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 2 9:00AM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Welsh, Curtis Brian 1 9:00AM
West, Jacob Richard Donald 1 9:00AM
White, Alistair Paull, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whittaker, Joseph Henry 1 9:00AM
Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 3 10:00AM
Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 2:00PM
Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM
Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 1 2:00PM
Withers, Wilfred Powell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Woodrow, Kenneth Peter 1 2:00PM
Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM