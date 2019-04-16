Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tam Lord outside her new Nutri Hitt cafe in Albion. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP
Tam Lord outside her new Nutri Hitt cafe in Albion. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP
Food & Entertainment

‘100 per cent vegan’ cafe to serve meat

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
16th Apr 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE'S much-loved healthier dessert business Nutri Hitt is changing location and direction.

The cafe and cake shop specialising in gluten-free, dairy-free, processed sugar-free and vegan eats is bidding farewell to its Racecourse Rd store in Hamilton for new digs on Hudson Rd, Albion.

The move will not only see the eatery double in size, but heralds the move to a full cafe menu and its first endeavour into non-plant-based bites.

Tam Lord outside her new Nutri Hitt cafe in Albion. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP
Tam Lord outside her new Nutri Hitt cafe in Albion. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

"As much as we have loved being 100 per cent vegan in our current store, we want to cater to the larger Brisbane market and listen to what our customers want," says owner Tam Lord.

While the cafe will still maintain a large range of vegan meals, particularly at breakfast, meat, fish and egg options will also be added.

Think walnut-crusted roast salmon with sauteed broccoli, asparagus and dill cashew cream or cauliflower and mixed potato hash with free range eggs.

The 30-seater cafe will also serve its signature range of smoothies and juices alongside Bare Bones coffee.

Nutri Hitt's popular cake wholesale and catering arm will operate out of the new Albion site as well, though the venture will now be more retail focused.

Doors are set to open next month.

More Stories

brisbane cafe food and drink vegan

Top Stories

    Vegan on protests: 'They're ruining something beautiful'

    premium_icon Vegan on protests: 'They're ruining something beautiful'

    News YEPPOON vegan woman shares why she disagrees with protesters

    CQU vice-chancellor says time for change to higher education

    premium_icon CQU vice-chancellor says time for change to higher education

    Education Prof Klomp proposes five-year pilot study at CQUniversity

    See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    premium_icon See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    News Reports detail the income and spending of schools

    Teen attacks sleeping parents with knife on Boxing Day

    premium_icon Teen attacks sleeping parents with knife on Boxing Day

    Crime Teen slit mother's throat, ankle and slash dad's chest and leg