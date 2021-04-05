100-plus pics: Hot wheels and happy faces at Rockynats

Clinton Ambrey, Kaprie Petersen and Amy Boyle check out the show ‘n’ shine in Rockhampton’s Quay Street during Rockynats. Photo: Pam McKay

Thousands of spectators, 954 bikes, 323 bikes, four precincts of action and a record-making street parade proved a winning formula for the Rare Spares Rockynats.

Entrants, spectators, trades and sponsors have been singing the praises of the inaugural three-day car festival held in Rockhampton over the Easter long weekend.

Rockynats was presented by Rockhampton Regional Council in conjunction with Summernats., and the program included street drags, drifting, burnouts and show ‘n’ shine.

It started on Friday with the street parade which, with 856 cars and 198 bikes, was the biggest ever held in Australia.

Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism and events, Annette Pearce, said the crowds were fantastic, with 40,000 people passing through the precincts over the three days.

Rockynats will return in 2022, again being held over the Easter weekend.

