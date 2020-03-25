100 potential jobs as Bunnings plans new CQ store

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

BUNNINGS Warehouse is preparing to expand in Yeppoon - a move than will create 60 new Capricorn Coast jobs and support up to 100 constructions jobs.

The major project comes as property developer Gibb Group lodged a development application with Livingstone Shire Council on Monday.

This is the last of the applications for stage one of the $35m Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre.

The application comes after council’s completion of civil and earthworks at the site, co-funded by the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland program.

If approved, the Bunnings Warehouse development application would result in a new 8,900 sq m store being ­constructed – more than 7000 sq m larger than the existing Yepoon store.

Gibb Group hopes to have the project completed in 2021.

The Bunnings Warehouse development alone is estimated to support up to 100 construction jobs and more than 60 additional team member jobs upon completion.

Gibb Group expects that the operational jobs number will double with the inclusion of other new tenants Hungry Jacks, Gus’ Coffee and food and petrol outlet Fresh Trading Co.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Reece Plumbing Manager Ross Hazlehurst, Gibb Group National Development Director Matthew Thiselton, and Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll were all smiles at the launch.

Reece Plumbing was opened at the centre in February.

“We are really excited to be selected to develop this important project for the region and to secure quality national tenants to the coast,” Gibb Group National Development director Matthew Thiselton said.

Gibb Group is an Australian property developer and asset manager with Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Western Australia projects.

In Central Queensland, Gibb Group completed the $13M Toll NQX facility in Gracemere and the Gracemere Industry Park in 2014, and the United Petroleum service station on Albert St in Rockhampton in 2019

“Since our first exposure to the region over 10 years ago, off the back of opportunities to develop the Toll NQX facility and Gracemere Industry Park, we have been actively looking for opportunities in the region,” Mr Thiselton said.

“This project has been a significant one for Gibb Group and Livingstone Shire Council for many years.

“It is great to finally get to a position of having all the ­development applications lodged and one of our tenants operating.

“We believe in this region, and through securing national tenants of this calibre, we have given the coast the best opportunity to ensure the sustainability of this centre into the future.”

Centre tenants will also include Hungry Jacks, Gus’s Coffee and a food and petrol outlet, Fresh Trading Co.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig welcomed the announcement and said it would be great news for residents.

“This will mean expanded retail opportunities, new jobs and the economic boost this exceptional level of investment will bring to our community,” he said.

He said the news had come at the right time.

“Importantly, the job opportunities that will be created during the construction phase will be very timely given the expected prolonged recovery period ahead post the impacts of COVID-19,” Cr Ludwig said.

“Council would like to acknowledge the $3.11M of partnership funding support provided by the state government under their Works For Queensland Program, to help cover the enabling infrastructure and roadworks costs.

“This has been a huge win for our community with state funding and the sale price of the land to the Gibb Group delivering this project at absolutely no cost to ratepayers; while transforming the old animal pound and sewerage treatment plant site into a great asset for our community.”

Ongoing announcements about the centre’s construction and timelines will be released by Gibb Group over the coming months.