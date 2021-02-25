100 to travel from ‘Rocky to the Rock’ on Uluru flight

100 Rockhampton travellers will experience all the Red Centre has to offer.

100 Rockhampton travellers will experience all the Red Centre has to offer.

The first direct flight from Rockhampton to Uluru is set to depart on Friday morning, with 100 travellers ready to experience all that the Red Centre has to offer.

The trip has been made extra special by six Rockhampton Rotary members who will take their baton on board to celebrate their Australian centenary.

The Travel Associates charter is the first of its kind taking travellers direct from ‘Rocky to the Rock’ on a three-hour flight without having to transit or stay overnight in any major cities.

Travel Associates owner Debbie Rains said she was happy to provide a unique experience to Rockhampton residents.

“This trip has been extremely popular for Rocky locals who are wanting to travel, our clients are able to tick off so many bucket list items whilst out they are at Uluru,” she said.

“On our seven-hour tour, we watch the sunrise over Uluru, which is a magical experience, along with visiting the base of Uluru with a guide, before heading over to Kata Tjuta for a gorge walk as well.

“We have a full plane of very excited travellers who have been eager to get away and explore somewhere new, and we are happy to take them there.”

The charter flight operated by an Alliance Airlines Fokker-100 will be taking off this Friday at 10.45am, and returning back to Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon.