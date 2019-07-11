100 year celebration even sweeter with Wickerson custom cake

Mavis Donovan turned 100 years old last week and celebrated with a cake tribute to her love for gardening.

TURNING 100 is a celebration in itself, but when Rockhampton councillor and baker extraordinaire Drew Wickerson makes you a cake, the day is even better.

Rockhampton Benevolent Aged Care resident Mavis Donovan celebrated her centenary last week, in the company of close family and friends.

To make sure it was a day to remember, Cr Wickerson created a flower themed cake for Mrs Donovan to pay tribute to her love of gardening and her favourite colour, lemon.

The two met back in December of last year when Cr Wickerson visited residents for Christmas. When he heard of Mavis' upcoming birthday he kindly offered to be a part of the occasion.

Her daughter Yvonne Davis remembers her friends telling her all the time about seeing her mum out in the yard gardening.

"She would wake up at 5am and be straight out tending to all her flowers,” Yvonne said.

"Mum always had a beautiful garden and still loves to garden to this day; the cake was a beautiful celebration of that.”

CENTENARY CELEBRATION: Back row: Ashley Winter, Rodney Wust, David Davis, Brenton Beddow, Glen Beddow. Middle Row: Julie Donovan, Yvonne Davis, Kylie Davis, Jason Davis, Brenda Beddow, Baylee Beddow. Front: Mavis Donovan. Contributed

Ms Donovan was born on July 5, 1919 and has lived in Central Queensland her whole life.

She grew up on a cattle property near Duaringa, called Glen Elgin living a very authentic country childhood.

She played tennis on a dirt court, swam and fished in the property's creeks and got up to mischief with her younger brother.

Her father grew all their vegetables on the property and Mavis can remember him carting water kilometres for the gardens.

Getting anywhere for a long-haul trip 100 years ago, she remembers travelling to Rockhampton and having to camp because the trip was so long.

"I'd go to dances in town and we'd have to camp on the side of the road while we travelled there, the horse and buggy was all we had back then,” she said.

Mrs Donovan stayed on the property all her life, it was even where she met her husband, George.

They eventually bought the property and lived there for 50 years before George fell ill and they were forced to move to Rockhampton.

Following her husband's passing, she embarked on a rewarding travel adventures through the country and overseas but her love for travel never surpassed her love for her garden.