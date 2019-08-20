Menu
LONG HISTORY: Depot Hill State School class photo in 1932.
100 year centenary celebrations next year for iconic school

vanessa jarrett
by
20th Aug 2019 4:00 PM
DEPOT Hill State School will celebrate 100 years next year.

The event was raised in Rockhampton Regional Council meeting this week as councillor Ellen Smith was granted permission to donate $200 from her discretionary fund.

The money would be used to assist with acquiring state records, installing a Centenary Garden and commemorative book.

The Depot Hill State School was opened on September 14, 1920 with 195 students.

Depot Hill State School will turn 100 in September 2020.
The school is on the Fitzroy River flood plain, on 3.5ha, much of which is subject to flood.

The Prep to Year 6 school has two buildings, both which were upgraded in 1998. A pre-school was opened in 1975, with 23 children in the morning group and 22 children for the afternoon group. The first teacher was Miss Chris Ross with aide Jenny Cure.

The school now has 69 students.

DEPOT HILL CENTENARY

  • Celebrations to be held in September 2020
  • Seeking donations and memorabilia, email admin@depothillss.eq.edu.au or phone 4922 1795
