100 year centenary celebrations next year for iconic school

DEPOT Hill State School will celebrate 100 years next year.

The event was raised in Rockhampton Regional Council meeting this week as councillor Ellen Smith was granted permission to donate $200 from her discretionary fund.

The money would be used to assist with acquiring state records, installing a Centenary Garden and commemorative book.

The Depot Hill State School was opened on September 14, 1920 with 195 students.

The school is on the Fitzroy River flood plain, on 3.5ha, much of which is subject to flood.

The Prep to Year 6 school has two buildings, both which were upgraded in 1998. A pre-school was opened in 1975, with 23 children in the morning group and 22 children for the afternoon group. The first teacher was Miss Chris Ross with aide Jenny Cure.

The school now has 69 students.

DEPOT HILL CENTENARY