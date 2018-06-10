100-year-old patient: 'she was almost ready to give up'

Pictured at the Rockhampton Hospital Eye Clinic (from left) Ophthalmologist Dr Devaraj Supramaniam, Clinical Nurse Fiona McWhirter, Orthoptist Kiri Leonard, patient Mrs Coralie Mead, Dr Ashley Porter and Ophthalmologists Dr Josh Hann and Dr Bill Glasson.

ROCKHAMPTON Hospital eye clinic is celebrating saving the vision of a 100-year-old patient.

Mrs Coralie Mead lost the vision in her right eye many years ago, so when she was referred to the service last August with a serious sight-threatening infection in her left eye, the hospital's team of ophthalmologists and support staff pulled out all the stops to save it.

Ophthalmologist Dr Devaraj Supramaniam said the team managed to save Mrs Mead's vision in her only seeing eye after three surgical procedures and more than a month in hospital as an inpatient.

When Mrs Mead turned 100 recently the clinic team celebrated with a cake. She added their congratulations to letters from the Queen, the Governor-General of Australia and the Premier of Queensland.

Mrs Mead's son Glenn says reading is his mum's main interest, and it was very concerning when her remaining eye became infected, putting her vision in doubt.

"When she went into hospital she was almost ready to give up and thought there was no vision coming back,” Mr Mead said.

"If they hadn't worked so hard she would have just been sitting there in the dark and she probably wouldn't still be alive, she would have just pined away. They've given her a new lease on life.”