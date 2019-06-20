Menu
Brunswick Hotel, Rockhampton. Photo: The Morning Bulletin
$1000 fine for drunk behaviour at a Rockhampton hotel

Kerri-Anne Mesner
20th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
A MAN fined $1050 for drunken behaviour at a Rockhampton hotel conceded he and alcohol don't mix well.

Tremayne Titmus, 32, yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of contravening police direction, one of failing to leave a licensed premise and one of public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premise.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Titmus attended the Brunswick Hotel about midnight on May 23 and harassed women in the venue.

Ms Kurtz said staff warned Titmus as he withdrew money from the ATM.

She said Titmus waved cash around and threatened the informant. Titmus was escorted from the premises, but yelled at police as he walked down the street.

Ms Kurtz said police warned Titmus, he didn't comply and was arrested.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said Titmus conceded alcohol was not for him as it caused him too many problems.

He said at the time of this offence, Titmus was drinking due to grieving over a family member.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Titmus he would end up going to jail if he continued to behave this way.

He ordered Titmus be fined $1050 and convictions were recorded.

