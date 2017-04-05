1000 lucky homes narrowly miss having phones, internet cut-off

A THOUSAND lucky premises' have narrowly missed having their internet and phones cut-off thanks to a generator and a crane.

Yesterday, an NBN spokesperson said a thousand premises' in Alton Downs, Bouldercombe Gracemere, North Kabra, Pink Lily, Glendale and The Caves would be impacted by power outages.

Due to the NBN running through the power grid, phones and internet are being cut off once Ergon turns off electricity for flood affected areas.

The spokesperson said a generator was craned in to Pink Lily yesterday evening, meaning it was now unlikely those services would be adversely affected.

Despite this, 570 NBN services are expected to be impacted in other areas of Rockhampton.

The company is unable to say when services will be reconnected, but the spokesperson said they would endeavour to have problems sorted as soon as possible.

"As to the time it will take to reinstate services, a number of factors influence the restoration of the NBN network including access, the extend of the damage, safety, power restoration, workforce mobilisation, availability of NBN equipment and the public interest,” they said.

"A potential impact that we cannot predict is if the community take to flooded areas in motorboats and jet skis, which may see further outages due to the wake pushing the floodwaters higher and further than expected.”